Despite Biome Australia Limited's recent decline, insiders have made a around AU$1.8m profit after buying earlier this year.

Insiders who bought Biome Australia Limited (ASX:BIO) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 13% loss. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the AU$314k worth of stock they bought is now worth AU$2.1m, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Biome Australia

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Financial Officer Douglas Loh bought AU$219k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.059 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.077. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Biome Australia insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about AU$0.012 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Biome Australia insiders own 31% of the company, worth about AU$4.8m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Biome Australia Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Biome Australia shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Biome Australia and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Biome Australia. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Biome Australia that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

