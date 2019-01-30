Despite the bone-chilling temperatures, you can still get frozen custard at this Wisconsin shop

Pete Konzal of Wauwatosa braves sub zero weather to have frozen custard from Leon's Custard on South 27th St. The store is not closing due to cold weather. Milwaukee residents endure below zero temperatures form an approaching polar vortex, Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Temps are expected to drop to -25 below before the temperatures improve next week.

MILWAUKEE – On hot summer days, frozen custard is the perfect treat to cool you off. But today, when the high temperatures might get to minus 10 in Milwaukee, frozen custard will actually warm you up.

The custard is 20 degrees when it's served at Leon's Frozen Custard, 3131 S 27th St, Milwaukee, and owner Ron Schneider says barring mechanical failure, he isn't closing the walk-up frozen custard stand.

"Regardless of what happens with the weather, some people will need to be out. If everything closes then they don’t have anywhere to go," Schneider said.

On Tuesday evening, when the temperature hovered around zero (and the wind chill factor made it feel much colder), cars were lined up to the walk-up custard stand. People ran out to make their orders. One family of three ate their cones in the car. People stocked up on pints of frozen custard for the cold days to come.

Employees said they were relatively warm. The wind wasn't blowing into the open cash window, which they said helped.

One gentleman, who preferred not to be named, said he always stopped at Leon's whenever he and his wife were in town. They came to the city from Wind Lake for an appointment. Frozen custard was the special treat at the end of the day.

Schneider says he can't recall a day when Leon's Frozen Custard wasn't open, aside from holidays or planned closed days. The custard stand has been open year-round since after World War II, it's been giving the good people of Milwaukee frozen custard for more than 75 years.

And at least today, the frozen custard won't melt.

Leon's Frozen Custard opens at 11 a.m. and closes at midnight.

