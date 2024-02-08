Despite the “calm” the interim administrator provided, Beaufort County looks for someone new

Beaufort County’s elected officials, lead by Chairman Joe Passiment have characterized the county’s tumultuous six months since the departure of disgraced Administrator Eric Greenway as calm and tranquil under the county’s interim leader, John Robinson. So it struck many as a curious that they have now decided to spend taxpayer money on an executive search firm to present potential replacements for Greenway instead of hiring Robinson.

Beaufort County will go just shy of one year without a permanent administrator and six months since council voted to fire Greenway. At the earliest, it will be another five months until the next administrator is hired if the council meets their goal of July 1.

“We weren’t ready to start (the search) six months ago. We had certain things we had to do. We had to do some investigations, those kinds of things,” Passiment told the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

The investigations Passiment mentioned were an audit of all county purchases and contracts since the beginning of 2023 and a review of the county’s procurement codes and purchasing card system. The council ordered the investigations at the same time they voted to put Greenway on administrative leave. In July, the council hired Greenville-based law firm, Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, to perform the audits. The law firm is expected to give their final report at the end of February, Passiment said. These audits cost the county $350,000 according to the resolution passed at the time.

On Monday, in a closed door executive session lasting more than four hours, council interviewed three search firms vying for the contract to suggest potential candidates. The council returned to public session after 2 p.m. and announced the selection of a Greenville-based headhunting firm, Find Great People.

Betsy Anthony, chief operations officer for the firm, declined to share if there have been other government administrators the firm has previously assisted in placing or details of the presentation the firm presented to council in executive session. At this time it’s also unknown how much the county will pay for search services. Next, council will need to vote to approved the contract. This may happen as quickly as the next scheduled council meeting and at that time it is likely the expense associated with this search will be made public.

Passiment did confirm that Find Great People has a fixed fee for their service as opposed to a percentage of the eventual contract with the administrator the council hires.

Peaceful waters under new leadership?

On July 24, the council placed Greenway on paid leave after it was announced that he was being investigated for misconduct by a joint task force of the 14th and 1st Solicitor’s Offices. Four days later, Greenway’s was fired “with cause” by the council.

In the months since Greenway’s leave and subsequent termination, Interim Administrator John Robinson, the assistant county administrator of public safety under Greenway, has been doing the county’s top appointed job. Robinson was “the calming that we needed,” and put the county on a positive trajectory during his six month tenure, Passiment said.

“He (Robinson) was able to get us through all of that turmoil,” Passiment added.

Many signals question if the county is actually on a positive trajectory when it has faced nothing but distraction after distraction since Greenway’s departure. Shortly after his firing, a mysterious purchase order for nearly $36,000 worth of weighted blankets, reportedly purchased from a company owned by then Deputy Administrator Whitney Richland’s husband, surfaced. It was later discovered that the county was quietly in possession of the blankets, which were all still boxed and on the floor in a county warehouse.

As an update, Passiment told the newspapers that the blankets had been returned to the vendor and were never paid for. No other large, unrevealed purchases have been discovered as Monday, according to Passiment.

Greenway’s cause for termination was later revealed to be misconduct involving his hand-picked opioid-consultant-turned-county-employee, former Wellness Director Lisa Lynch. Lynch accused Greenway of sexual harassment and retaliation after she turned down his advances.

Lynch and her attorney are awaiting the results of an investigation by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission as to whether or not Lynch was discriminated against in her firing. Her attorney, Tim Lewis, said that he expects the EEOC will have the results of their investigation in three to six months. He expects the commission will find no discrimination. Upon an EEOC determination of no discrimination, Lynch will file a lawsuit against the county for wrongful termination, according to Lewis.

Then, it came to light that nearly $800,000 in playground equipment had been purchased and installed in Port Royal before ever getting needed council approval. In a questionable 8-2 vote, the council retroactively approved the playground despite the substantial expense.

Most recently it seems the county is caught in a fight with residents of Daufuskie Island who have raised issues about the new contractor for the island’s ferry service. Accusations of breech of contract, longer travel times, a lack of cargo space and higher prices all have been part of the rancor. In a letter to council earlier this month, residents claim the council continues to strip away any sense of reliability from the Island’s public ferry.

All the while, the investigation into Greenway has been elevated to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the state’s top prosecutor.

But despite the calm Robinson has apparently brought to the county, the council will use taxpayer money to conduct a search for a new administrator. Passiment says the search will ensure they get the “best of the best” However, Passiment said he “absolutely” hopes Robinson and others in the county apply for the job.

Through the county’s public information officer, Robinson declined to speak on whether he’ll seek the administrator’s office permanently, if he would return to his previous position under the next administrator or seek a role outside the county.