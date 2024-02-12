Despite the campaign against him, McCortney chosen as new leader of the Oklahoma Senate

Despite a well-funded and very public campaign against him, Ada Republican Sen. Greg McCortney was named as the Oklahoma Senate’s new leader during a contentious caucus meeting Monday at the state Capitol.

The race for the pro tempore's seat included McCortney, and Sens. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, David Bullard, R-Durant, and latecomer, Shane Jett, R-Shawnee.

McCortney, who currently serves as the Senate’s majority floor leader will replace current President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, who is forced to leave office after the current session under term limits. McCortney was chosen during an hour-long caucus meeting. He said the GOP caucus remained unified.

Sen. McCortney holds a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma City University and a master's of divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary. Prior to his election to the Senate, McCortney was an Ada city councilman and served two terms as mayor.

"It was contentious in the public," he said. "But behind closed doors we are much more unified than people give us credit for."

Sen. Pro Tempore Greg Treat, right, talks with Sen. Chuck Hall during a session Monday at the Oklahoma Capitol.

Last week, The National Shooting Sports Foundation ran a half-page ad in The Oklahoman, criticizing McCortney and accusing him of "selling out your Second Amendment rights to Wall Street Banks." In addition, the Oklahoma County Republican Party actively campaigned against McCortney in texts and messages to members.

Mark Oliva, a spokesman for the group, confirmed they targeted McCortney because they believe he helped stall a measure they believe would protect the firearms industry. That bill, House Bill 3144, was authored by Rep. Kevin West and Murdock in 2022.

"This bill is vital to protect the (firearm) industry," Oliva said. "Unfortunately, when this bill made it from the House to the Senate, it died at the behest of Senator McCortney."

Sen. Greg McCourtney, right, talks with Sens. Dusty Deevers and Kristen Thompson during a session Monday at the state Capitol.

Public involvement in the pro tempore's race is rare in Oklahoma. Normally a quiet, behind-the-scenes event, this year's race was very public and visible. On Monday, the gun rights group, OK2A, brought more than two dozen members to the state Capitol.

Members of the group button-holed lawmakers, urging them to vote against McCortney. The group moved to the area outside the fifth floor meeting room where the GOP was caucusing. There, they held a public prayer and attempted to lobby members of the Senate as they went in and out of the meeting room.

For his part, McCortney said he was focused on his service as majority floor leader and learning as much as possible about the pro tempore's position. "I want to continue the excellent service of Pro Tempore Treat," he said.

Treat praised McCortney's election in a media statement late Monday afternoon. “No one is better fit to serve in this role than my friend Sen. Greg McCortney," Treat's statement said. "I have entrusted him with many things as a member of my leadership team, and he has proven himself an effective leader and can navigate difficult political waters. Sen. McCortney has been a trusted confidant and someone I consider a true friend.”

Sen. Greg McCourtney speaks during a session Monday at the Oklahoma Capitol.

Bullard and Murdock could not be reached for comment. McCortney will take over as the Senate's leader in June.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Ada Sen. Greg McCortney to replace OKC's Treat as Senate GOP leader