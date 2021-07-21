Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions

WILSON RING
·3 min read

The U.S. government on Wednesday extended the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travelers until at least Aug. 21.

The announcement by the Department of Homeland Security came two days after the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

It’s unclear how, or if, the U.S. decision will affect the Canadian decision.

People in both the U.S. and Canada have been pushing for the reopening of the border to resume the flow of visitors and tourist dollars between the two countries.

The U.S. announcement notes that increasing vaccination levels in the United States and Canada have increased and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered the COVID-19 risk level in the two countries from “very high” to "high."'

“Given the outbreak and continued transmission and spread of COVID-19 within the United States and globally, the Secretary (of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas) has determined that the risk of continued transmission and spread of the virus associated with COVID-19 between the United States and Canada poses an ongoing ‘specific threat to human life or national interests,'" the announcement said.

The decision drew immediate criticism from politicians from U.S border states.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, on Wednesday called the U.S. decision to extend the border closure “absurd.”

“It harms our small businesses and families, and does not follow the science,” he said in a statement. “Canada has announced they will open their borders to fully vaccinated Americans, and it’s time the United States follows suit."

The Maine congressional delegation — two Democratic members of Congress and a Republican and independent senator — sent Mayorkas a letter urging him to allow fully vaccinated Canadians into the U.S.

“This continued border closure has a negative impact on our local economies and families, which is why we urge you to develop an immediate plan to allow vaccinated Canadians to resume travel to United States,” the four said in the letter.

North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday the border restrictions “have now crossed the line from precautionary to preposterous.”

“Keeping the border closed to travelers won’t substantially drive vaccination rates up, but it will continue to hold the economy down and hurt communities that depend on cross-border activity, including North Dakota’s retail and tourism industries," Burgum said in a statement.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, both the U.S. and Canadian governments restricted non-essential travel by land between the two countries on the more than 5,500-mile (8,800-kilometer) border, although Canadians have been able to fly into the United States with a negative COVID-19 test. Until the Canadian decision on Monday, the two governments extended the closure every month.

Homeland Security posted a separate announcement Monday restricting entry on the Mexican border. On the southern border U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents have been going back and forth with ease.

Cross-border trade between the United States and Canada has not been affected by the closure.

The U.S. Travel Association estimates that each month the border is closed costs $1.5 billion. Canadian officials say Canada had about 22 million foreign visitors in 2019 — about 15 million of them from the United States.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canada to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

    U.S.-Canada border restrictions on nonessential travel have been in place since March 2020 because of COVID-19.

  • British man arrested for alleged role in July 2020 Twitter hack

    Joseph O'Connor is the fourth to be charged in connection with the hack that compromised over 130 accounts of well-known figures.

  • Brands drop former EXO member Kris Wu after allegations of sexual misconduct

    Multiple luxury brands have dumped Chinese Canadian actor Kris Wu after claims of his sexual misconduct triggered public outrage and boycott threats. The allegations: Wu, 30, who shot to fame as a member of K-pop boy group EXO, is accused of coercing young women into sex by offering opportunities in show business. Wu’s accuser, Du Meizhu, 18, first came forward on July 8 with screenshots of alleged conversations between them, as well as people she claimed worked for him, according to The New York Times.

  • In SC’s largest seizure, 400 mistreated animals found on Upstate farm

    Several Upstate residents are charged with animal torture after officials found horses with overgrown hooves and bad teeth, and dead chickens heaped in a barrel.

  • A group of thieves who stole a $160,000 costume of Sesame Street's 'Big Bird' returned it, leaving a note with an apology for being 'such a big birden'

    The thieves dubbed themselves the "Big Bird Bandits" and apologized for the theft of the costume with a note left in its beak.

  • 2 guards taken hostage by inmates at prison in Sweden

    Two prison guards have been taken hostage at a Swedish penitentiary, with officials saying Wednesday that two inmates have barricaded themselves in an area of the building along with their hostages. “This is a very dangerous situation,” the Swedish Prison and Probation Service said. The inmates broke into a guard room in one of the prison wards soon after midday and covered surveillance cameras there, it said.

  • COVID-19 in Canada: Could some Canadians be left out of future U.S. travel rules?

    Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer, said Canada's travel rules are based on "reasonable risk management." But could some Canadians be left out of a future U.S. reciprocal border agreement?

  • Several Homes Destroyed by Flash Flooding in Northern Colorado

    At least one person died and two were missing after flash flooding affected a wildfire-stricken part of northern Colorado on Tuesday, July 20.Footage shared by Wayne Couch on Tuesday shows debris clogging a rain-swollen Poudre River.According to Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith, one body had been found and two people were missing as of Wednesday morning. Several structures along Black Hollow Road, west of Rustic, were damaged or destroyed.The Poudre Canyon was scarred by the 2020 Cameron Peak wildfire and thus subject to substantial erosion. Heavy rain prompted flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service in Boulder.A portion of Highway 14 was closed by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). A flash flood watch was in effect for the area again on Wednesday as more rain was forecast to affect the region. Credit: Wayne Couch II via Storyful

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Laughs When Asked If She's Responsible For Protecting People

    After the far-right lawmaker said COVID-19 only threatened seniors and the obese, she burst into laughter when a reporter pointed out deaths in other populations.

  • Man sues police for defamation after charges dropped

    A South Carolina man whose charges were dropped after police body camera footage showed he did not fight an officer who attacked him is suing the city of Rock Hill and U.S Rep. Ralph Norman for defamation. Travis Price worked second shift at a chemical plant and has no criminal record so the untrue items in the police news release issued after leaders had seen the body camera were especially damaging to Price's reputation, his lawyer wrote in his lawsuit. In a Facebook posting, Norman repeated those false police statements slandering Price more, the lawsuit said.

  • Republicans nix U.S. infrastructure debate, could resume next week

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a move to open debate on Wednesday on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure that is a top priority for Democratic President Joe Biden, but the chamber was poised to take it up again as early as Monday. Republicans objected to opening debate on the bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-12-trillion-infrastructure-plan-2021-06-24 because it was not yet written, though it is not unusual for the chamber to vote on a skeleton "shell" bill to move the legislative process along. Fifty-one senators voted against opening debate after Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer changed his vote to "no" from "yes" at the last minute, saying that would allow him under Senate rules to move to reconsider the vote at a future time.

  • Fox News Host Accidentally Shades Ted Cruz Right To His Face

    The Texas senator had an awkward moment with Harris Faulkner.

  • Ukraine's president finally gets date for White House visit

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose hopes for a White House meeting played a central part in former President Donald Trump's first impeachment, will finally get his chance for an Oval Office sit down late next month. The White House announced in June that President Joe Biden had extended an invitation to Zelenskyy for later in the summer. “The visit will affirm the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea, our close cooperation on energy security, and our backing for President Zelenskyy’s efforts to tackle corruption and implement a reform agenda based on our shared democratic values,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

  • Donald Trump’s Inner Circle Is Afraid to Ask These Questions About Melania Trump

    There have always been a lot of questions about Donald Trump’s marriage to Melania Trump because we often witnessed moments that looked less-than-happy during their time in the White House. Now author Michael Wolff is questioning whether the former First Lady is even living with her husband. Wolff had a bird’s eye view of the […]

  • Rand Paul says Fauci will be subject of criminal referral letter to Justice Department

    Sen. Rand Paul said he plans to send a letter to the Justice Department regarding a criminal referral focused on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

  • This Trump Associate’s Ex-Wife Has Reportedly Implicated the Former President Directly

    It looks like one woman may be responsible for having the most damning evidence against the Trump Organization in the ongoing Manhattan District Attorney Office’s investigation into the company and how employees’ compensation was handled. Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Trump employee Barry Weisselberg, apparently testified and handed over documents that helped prosecutors follow the money […]

  • Top general responds to reports he feared Trump would use military after losing election

    America's top general on Wednesday spoke publicly for the first time about whether he feared then-President Donald Trump would try to involve the military in the aftermath of the 2020 election, as reported in a newly-released book. While Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, at a rare Pentagon news conference, declined to comment on specific claims made in the book, he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Wednesday were emphatic that the military is and ought to remain a strictly "apolitical" institution. "I, the other members of the Joint Chiefs, and all of us in uniform, we take an oath, an oath to a document, an oath to the Constitution of the United States, and not one time do we violate that," Milley told reporters asking about the book excerpts.

  • Release Lord Mountbatten diaries 'without delay', urge MPs

    The private diaries and correspondence of Lord and Lady Mountbatten should be released "without further obfuscation and delay," MPs have urged. The archive, including other documents, was bought from the Mountbatten family trust with £4.5 million of public money in 2011 and is held at the University of Southampton. It was claimed at the time of purchase that the diaries, written from 1918 until 1979, when Lord Mountbatten was killed by the IRA, would be made “available to the nation” but despite

  • Navy SEAL, Shark Tank winner, takes on vulnerable Arizona House Democrat

    A protege of American Sniper, Chris Kyle, and Shark Tank contestant backed by billionaire Mark Cuban on Tuesday said he plans to challenge vulnerable three-term Arizona Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran.

  • Milley to Trump after Lafayette Square apology: "I don't expect you to understand"

    The new book by The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender — "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost" — pinpoints the moment that the relationship between former President Trump and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley began to disintegrate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It came last year during a fiery Oval Office confrontation over Milley's public apology for appearing in a photo op with Trump at St. John's Church:"Why did y