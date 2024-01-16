Despite closures across Colorado, many workers have to brave the cold
While many roads, construction sites, roads and more closed Monday and through Tuesday, many construction workers, letter carriers, delivery drivers and others still worked.
The Bucs are coming into this game with great vibes. The Eagles, not so much.
After using Figma to create user interfaces and experiences, developers are left with the hefty task of coding the designs in order to create functional websites or apps. Locofy, a Singapore-based frontend development platform backed by Accel, wants to save hours of work with a one-click tool that instantly turns Figma and AdobeXD prototypes into code. Locofy’s new tool is called Lightning and it’s built on top of the startup’s Large Design Models (LDMs).
The "Brotherly Shove" is as close to a guaranteed thing as there is in football.
Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park offers the Bills a home-field advantage that they’ll finally be able to use against their most important rival.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s family were named honorary captains at Monday's playoff game in Tampa Bay.
The victory further cements Trump’s status as the most likely candidate to face off against Biden in November.
Draymond Green missed 16 games after striking Jusuf Nurkić in the head last month, which led to his second suspension this season.
Former President Donald Trump scored an early win in Iowa's Republican caucuses. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the results.
CEOs are jazzed up about the magic that generative AI could bring to their financial statements, according to a new PwC survey.
Apple may be set to remove the blood oxygen app from new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 units in the US so it can keep selling the devices in the country.
NASCAR will launch its version of the highly popular F1 series "Drive to Survive" on January 30. It's called "Full Speed," and will be on Netflix.
Save energy with this genius dryer vent cleaning kit that's loved by over 15,000 shoppers.
Investors would be wise to track the flow of immigrants as they assess the future direction of interest rates and the US economy.
Volvo released sketches of an off-roader it experimented with in the 1970s. The two-door model never received the green light for production.
Draymond Green has missed the past 16 games for the Warriors after his second suspension this season.
The NexPow Car Rooftop Cargo Carrier Bag, boasting 21 cubic feet of storage space, is a winter road trip essential
Erin McGoff has 3 million followers on social media, but with the money she gets from Instagram and TikTok, she wouldn’t be able to pay for the plate of mozzarella sticks we’re sharing in a Baltimore bar. “On Instagram, I’ll have a video hit 900,000 views and make six dollars,” McGoff said. Like most content creators, McGoff makes her living from brand deals, sponsorships and subscription products, rather than from the platforms themselves.
Walmart users love this cordless electric snow blower and for nearly 40% off and so do we.
Only one living person has quarterbacked the Detroit Lions to a playoff victory: Erik Kramer. But he almost didn't live to tell about it.
The Craftsman V20 Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit, currently on sale at Amazon for $97.99 (34% off), is a stellar option for home DIYers