Despite Common Core and more testing, reading and math scores haven't budged in a decade

American students are struggling with reading. And the country's education system hasn't found a way to make it better.

In fact, fourth and eighth grade reading scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress essentially haven't budged in 10 years. That's causing some alarm, considering the number of reforms aimed at American schools over the past decade: stronger academic standards, more tests, stricter teacher evaluations and laws that discourage schools from promoting third-graders if they can't read proficiently, to name a few.

"Reading has just been more or less plateauing, stagnating," said Peggy Carr, a leader of the assessments division for the National Center for Education Statistics, which administers the NAEP to a representative sample of students across the country every two years.

How to get kids to open more books: Send a well-timed text to their parents

How bad are the new reading scores?

Results of the 2019 NAEP, also known as the Nation's Report Card, showed elementary and middle-school students scored worse in reading than they did two years ago.

Specifically, 35% of fourth-graders were proficient in reading in 2019, slightly down from 37% in 2017 and barely up from 33% of such students considered proficient a decade ago, in 2009.

About 34% of eighth-graders were proficient in reading this year, a drop from 36% in 2017 and only a tiny bit better than 32% in 2009.

To be clear, the national exams set a high bar for proficiency — higher than most state achievement tests. But they're the only consistent measure of how students nationwide are doing in core subjects over time. A sample of about 600,000 public and private school students in fourth and eighth grade took the reading and math exams in 2019. Their results were released Wednesday.

Preparing for standardized tests. More

"Since the first reading assessment in 1992, there’s been no growth for the lowest-performing students in either fourth or eighth grade," Carr said. "Our students struggling the most with reading are where they were nearly 30 years ago."

Get young kids started off right: 'Word pedometer' keeps you on track to say millions of words to your baby

Why are reading scores so low?

So far, people can only offer theories.

An award-winning series last year by American Public Media reporter Emily Hanford investigated why many educators still don't know to give, or resist giving, children a firm foundation in phonics: the process of correlating sounds with letters or groups of letters.

Most schools also don't spend enough time having children practice reading fluency and developing their vocabulary, said Tim Rasinski, a literacy professor at Kent State University. Fluency helps kids understand words immediately and not use up so much mental capacity laboring on each one.

"Fluency requires different instructional methods than phonics," he said. "Practice is key."

Rasinski said he also thinks students are subjected to far too many tests, which leaves less time for instruction. And, he said, a lot of districts continue to adopt poorly designed reading curriculum.

Are national math scores any better?

In the short term, not really. But over 27 years, they've improved more than reading scores.

About 41% of fourth-graders and 34% of eighth-graders scored proficient in math in 2019. That's not significantly different from 2017.

Carr said the math scores are also about the same as a decade ago.

But since 1990, students at both grade levels have improved in math: Fourth-graders this year scored 27 points higher on the 300-point exam compared with their peers in 1990. Eighth-grade students posted an average score that was 19 points higher than in 1990.