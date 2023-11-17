Despite concern attorney says no criminal acts took place during election

CHILLICOTHE — After an anonymous call came into the Ross County Sheriff's Office, an investigation has been opened into the recent Nov. 7 election.

On Nov. 10 the Ross County Sheriff's Office received a call from a person wanting to report an incident with the Ross County Board of Elections. The caller said there was an employee of the board who may have "inappropriately interacted with provisional ballots."

Though the name was redacted the caller said the person who was connected to 5th Ward candidate Julie Thacker interacted with the provisional ballots. Thacker lost by only five votes to Gregory McKeever, according to unofficial results from the BOE.

Reports from the sheriff's office say the individual went through provisional ballots by herself in the kitchen area of the building. Witnesses did not see the individual opening any envelopes, which are supposed to be sealed by the voter when turned in, but five envelopes had been found and resealed.

Ross County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Marks wrote a letter to the Board of Elections and the directors regarding this issue. He said he had reviewed all the relevant materials, including security footage, and it appears no criminal conduct took place and that there is no evidence of the individual opening any provisional ballots.

This incident is currently still under investigation by the Ohio Secretary of State's Office. A representative from the office said that elections are held to the "highest possible standard" and that allegations are taken seriously.

