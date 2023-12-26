Despite confession, Pensacola Home Depot shooter Keith Agee to appeal conviction, sentence

An Alabama man convicted of premeditated murder at a Pensacola Home Depot store filed an appeal the day after his trial, stating he wants to appeal his judgment and sentence.

A panel of jurors found 20-year-old Keith Agee of Calvert, Alabama, guilty of driving to Home Depot and fatally shooting 18-year-old Brooklyn Sims, and he is now appealing the mandatory life sentence levied upon him after the trial.

"Notice is hereby given that the defendant/appellant (Agee), appeals to the District Court of Appeals, First District, State of Florida, the Judgment and Sentence rendered on Dec. 20, 2023, by the Honorable Coleman Lee Robinson," court records say.

Agee's notice of appeal transmittal form has not yet officially been filed in the First Circuit Court of Appeal's system, according to court records.

Escambia Jail records indicate Agee has not been moved to Florida Department of Corrections custody.

Keith Agee listens during his trial at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building in Pensacola on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Agee is on trial for first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Brooklynn Sims in August at the Home Depot on North Davis Highway in Pensacola.

Keith Agee testified he killed Brooklyn Sims over an STD, but she tested negative

Agee testified he was so mad at Sims after receiving a call at work on Aug. 11 that he tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease that he immediately left his job in Alabama and drove to his grandmother's house, grabbed his firearm and proceeded to drive to Pensacola.

Agee said he felt "enraged, betrayed, and hurt" after receiving the call about his diagnosis, and he told the jury after hearing the news he intended to drive to Pensacola and "get revenge" on Sims.

After walking into Home Depot and finding Sims, Agee said he told her she gave him something, to which she allegedly replied, "Not this again." He testified he had "never been so mad" in his life.

"I pulled my firearm from my waistband, and I proceeded to shoot Brooklyn," Agee said.

Two witnesses, who were WIS International employees along with Sims, testified they both heard Agee tell Sims she "gave him something" before they heard the gunshots ring out.

"He walked right past me and that's when he kind of tapped Brooklyn on the shoulder," witness Courtlyn Penn testified. "I only recall him tapping her on the shoulder and saying, 'You gave me something.'"

Agee told the jury that Sims is the only person who could've given him an STD, saying he had only had sexual relations with Sims the two months prior to the shooting.

However, after the jury gave its verdict Chief Assistant State Attorney Bridgette Jensen entered another piece of evidence during the sentencing hearing. That piece of evidence showed Sims tested negative for any sexually transmitted disease.

Sheila Agee, the mother of the suspected Home Depot shooter, appears before Circuit Judge Jennie Kinsey via video for arraignment on principal to first-degree premeditated murder on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Keith Agee's mother awaits her trial for Brooklyn Sims' murder

At some point on Aug. 11, Agee and his mother Sheila began texting each other about killing Sims while she was at work, investigators say.

Sheila Agee, a supervisor at WIS International, worked with Sims and the other two witnesses. Penn and fellow WIS coworker Michael Benson said that Sheila was their manager while conducting inventory for Home Depot. Penn testified that Sheila Agee appeared distracted by her phone that day while at work.

Recovered text message show Sheila Agee texted her son that if he didn't kill Sims, then he was "a mf b**ch." Texts also show she told Keith Agee to be careful when he kills Sims "as long as you don't shoot me," investigators say.

Keith: Buh that's another thing if she don't get out that car momma and I have to drag her out or can't ima ask u to step out Cuz I'm open the door jus shoot her.

Sheila: As long as you don't shoot me.

A grand jury indicted Sheila Agee with principal to first-degree premeditated murder. Her next court date is scheduled in February 2024.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Home Depot killer Keith Agee appeals murder life sentence