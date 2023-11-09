Despite controversy, Measure 110 'fills a great need' for people with addiction

TechCrunch

In 2024, Meta will begin requiring advertisers running political or issue ads on its platforms to disclose when their ads are "digitally created or altered" through the use of AI. Facebook and Instagram ads about elections, politics and social issues will soon require the extra step, which advertisers will handle when they submit new ads. Advertisers will need to make the disclosures when an ad "contains a photorealistic image or video, or realistic sounding audio" that falls into a handful of categories.