Despite court delays, family of metro-east officer killed on bridge is praying for justice

As the holiday season approach for the second time since Brooklyn Police officer Brian Pierce was killed in the line of duty, his parents are praying for justice from the Madison County judicial system.

Pierce was setting up spike strips on the McKinley Bridge on Aug. 24, 2021 in an attempt to stop the fleeing red, 2009 Dodge Charger that police later learned was driven by Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, Missouri.

Campbell had fled from police at a Brooklyn nightclub, plowed past barricades, and struck Pierce on the bridge, killing him instantly, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office alleges.

An amended grand-jury indictment charged Campbell with five felonies, including first-degree murder, failing to report an accident involving personal injury or death, reckless homicide, failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

The empty seat at the Pierce family’s table this Thanksgiving and Christmas remain a painful reminder to Tammy and Brian Pierce Sr. of how their son was taken from them and how slowly the wheels of justice turn.

Adding to their frustrations is Campbell’s efforts to defend himself.

“He has filed over 17 motions from his jail cell,” Tammy Pierce said. “He has had several attorneys. Some quit, some he fired. Now, he has decided he wants to represent himself.

“He is dragging our family into court every couple of months. Our family has been tormented enough.”

Brian Pierce Jr.

Self defense

Edwardsville attorney Robert Bas represented Campbell until June, when he withdrew from the case, according to court records. Madison County Public Defender Mary Copeland’s office took over.

Then, Campbell, whose middle name is “Lawyer,” filed a motion in September to act as his own attorney. Associate Judge Neil Schroeder granted his request on Oct. 18.

“After extensive admonishment and inquiry, the Court finds that the defendant possesses the requisite mental capacity to act as his own attorney,” the order stated. “The defendant understands the nature of the charges against him, the possible penalties for those charges, and that he has the right to private or appointed counsel.”

Schroeder explained to Campbell the consequences he may or may not face as a result of his choice to represent himself.

Instead of 20 years to life in prison, State’s Attorney Tom Haine’s office has filed a notice of intention to seek a mandatory natural life sentence against Campbell, basing it on the fact that Pierce was a police officer killed while performing official duties.

”He made it very clear he needed to know what the stipulations were of him representing himself. He warned him, warned him and warned him,” Pierce said. “So he is now representing himself. He has all rights to all legal documents.”

Representing himself, Campbell asked for a hearing on motions for furlough, recognizance, dismissal of the indictment and standby counsel. It’s scheduled for Nov. 21 with a trial expected in December.

Defendant Caleb Campbell sent this hand-printed letter to Madison County Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Maricle in August. He’s charged with murder in the 2021 death of Brooklyn police officer Brian Pierce Jr.

‘How disgusting’

In July of 2022, Campbell filed a suit with the U.S. District Court alleging his civil rights were violated and pinning the blame for Brian Pierce’s death on the Brooklyn Police Department for not training him. The case was dismissed in early May.

Then, in August, Campbell sent a letter to Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Maricle, according to court records. He expressed confidence that most of the charges against him would be dropped and told her he was “willing to take probation” with credit for time served.

“My children really need me home,” Campbell wrote in the neatly hand-printed letter. “I know this is something you may not be interested in and if you want to continue to trial that’s fine. “I have a substantial amount of facts that will prove my innocence in trial, but I’m a reasonable person and I really do feel bad that the victim’s family have to suffer the loss of a loved one.”

The entire content of Campbell’s letter was first published in the Belleville News-Democrat website on Oct. 30, which is how the Pierce family learned that Campbell was granted his request for self-representation and of the motions for furlough and dismissal he has subsequently filed.

Tammy Pierce said the content of the letter “knocked me to the floor.” She also said she would have liked to have had a heads up about Campbell’s motions before reading about them in the newspaper.

“I was pissed,” she said. “In his letter … he wrote that he was willing to take probation with credit for the time he has served. How disgusting. I didn’t know anything about it. I learned about it in an article in the Belleville News Democrat. I didn’t like that at all. I was very angry.”

In an interview, Pierce answered Campell’s letter point by point:

“He said in his letter he needed to be home with his children. My response to that is my child needs to be home with me,” she said.

Responding to the “substantial evidence” Campbell said he has to prove his innocence, Pierce said “Murder is murder, no matter how you look at it.”

On his motion seeking furlough until trial, Pierce replied: “He has numerous failures to appear in the state of Missouri. In one case alone, he was supposed to turn himself into his attorney and never did, but he is seeking a furlough and is also seeking to get out on personal recognizance. He is definitely a flight risk. He has proven in his past in the state of Missouri to be a flight risk. Just because it is in another state doesn’t make him less vulnerable to being a flight risk.”

As to Campbell representing himself at trial, having access to court documents, and having the ability to make trial-delaying motions on his own behalf, she said: “It is very dangerous if he’s free. He should not walk out of (jail) on a furlough having (case) information. It’s all a bunch of bologna. That the mildest way I can express myself and be appropriate in the newspaper.”

Police officers from throughout southern Illinois salute the flag-draped body of Brooklyn police officer Brian Pierce outside the Madison County morgue in Wood River on Friday.

Prayer for justice

Tammy Pierce said she and her family will begin their Thanksgiving dinner with a prayer of thanks for Brian’s birth, for the time he was a part of their lives, and for the contributions her son made to society as a police officer and firefighter.

Brian Pierce lived in Carbondale, had been a firefighter in nearby Makanda, and commuted 100 miles to his job as a police officer in Brooklyn. Being a first responder was his life’s passion, his mother said.

“He was doing so well. He was so young. He was a public servant and his life had just begun,” Pierce said. “He was working the job he wanted to have. So, driving 100 miles from his home to Brooklyn was a drive he enjoyed.”

Pierce said her family is thankful to the police for their efforts in finding the person responsible for killing her only son.

But everyday, she said “brings new prayer for strength.”

“Brian doesn’t get to live, breathe, walk, date, marry, have children, pursue his lifelong dream of being a police officer,” she said. “He was making many positive contributions to society. He was a firefighter. Moreover, he was our child.

“His life mattered, and we are going to fight for justice for him every step of the way.”