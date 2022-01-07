Despite COVID Staff Issues, Fairfield DPW Clears First Big Snow

FAIRFIELD, CT — Fairfield’s Department of Public Works did not let the coronavirus stop crews from clearing the streets amid the town’s first major snowfall of the year.

“We had several people out with COVID issues,” said Assistant Director of Public Works John Cottell, noting the town backfilled its snow removal crew with recent hires and workers in other divisions of the department in order to get the streets fully cleared by mid-afternoon.

The virus has spread rapidly in recent weeks, leading to record-setting daily positivity rates in Connecticut.

Nonetheless, “the guys did a good job,” Cottell said, adding that because the snow fell overnight, starting around 1:30 a.m., crews were able to salt and plow the roads while they were empty, starting at 1 a.m.

“It was actually very good that we had the night to ourselves with the open roads to do it,” he said.

Even after the sun rose, schools were closed, many residents appeared to stay home and town offices opened late, at 10:30 a.m. Those factors contributed to a successful snow clearing, according to Cottell.

“We really didn’t have any major incidents,” he said.

Public works staff helped report a driver who ran off the road, according to Cottell, and police said they responded to a few minor accidents, but nothing serious.

In total, Cottell estimated the town received 6-8 inches of snow, about twice what was originally predicted.

As for the weekend ahead, skies are expected to be clear overnight and through Saturday, with rain and snow Sunday, but little accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents with snow removal concerns or who would like a street to be replowed can submit a service request at www.fairfieldct.org/311/request/add. Select “snow removal issues” in the request form or call public works at 203-256-3177.

