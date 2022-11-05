Despite new crime, EH getaway driver avoids jail time

Nov. 5—The man who drove the getaway car during the 2018 shotgun robbery of a 7-Eleven store in East Hartford received a sentence without immediate prison time last month, despite having been arrested on a weapons charge days after plea bargaining the robbery case in early March.

Judge Kevin C. Doyle cited the subsequent conduct of defendant Thomas A. Ross, 39, of Hartford — who has been working six days a week and staying out of trouble since the March arrest — as the reason for the suspended sentence, according to an audio recording of the Oct. 5 sentencing.

Prosecutor Emily Dewey Trudeau had asked the judge to impose the full 18-month prison term permitted by Ross' plea bargain based on the use of the gun in the Nov. 27, 2018, robbery of the 7-Eleven store at 393 Burnside Ave.

DEFENDANT: Thomas A. Ross, 39, of Hartford

CONVICTIONS: Conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, carrying a dangerous weapon

SENTENCE: Five years, suspended, three years of probation

Ross pleaded guilty March 2 to conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery. His plea bargain called for sentence up to three years, suspended after 18 months in prison, followed by three years of probation. But it gave defense lawyer Stephen F. Cashman the right to argue for a lesser sentence.

Four days later, state police arrested Ross on a charge of carrying a dangerous weapon, a Taser stun gun.

Under a state Supreme Court decision, a defendant who is arrested after entering a plea bargain can receive any sentence up to the maximum for the crime he pleaded guilty to. For Ross, that could have meant 20 years in prison for conspiring in the 7-Eleven robbery.

But, when Ross pleaded guilty May 3 to the charge of carrying a dangerous weapon, the lawyers renegotiated the plea bargain.

The new deal called for a sentence up to five years, suspended after 18 months in prison, and up to five years of probation, Trudeau said. Again, Cashman got the right to argue for a lesser sentence.

The judge said the sentencing was delayed to give Ross the opportunity to "develop a track record."

Cashman argued that Ross had earned a fully suspended sentence by working six days a week at a restaurant and doing well under the supervision of the probation office. When Ross had "an issue," he went to a clinician and asked for help, the defense lawyer said.

As to Ross' role in the robbery, Cashman said, "he has always maintained that he was passed out in the car."

After the robbers returned to the car, however, Ross drove away, and when a police car got behind them, he sped away.

He led East Hartford police Officer Tracy P. O'Connell on a chase on Interstate 84 into Hartford, then off the Main Street exit, running a red light, the officer reported. As Ross was trying to get back onto the highway, the car crashed into a wall. All three occupants fled on foot, but police apprehended them.

Although Ross has a criminal record, including failures to appear in court, drug crimes, and use of vehicles without the owners' permission, the prosecutor called the record "not problematic." She acknowledged that Ross was "less culpable" than the other two participants in the 7-Eleven robbery, including his brother, Quinnshawn Ross, now 35, of East Hartford.

Quinnshawn Ross, who has four previous robbery convictions, pleaded guilty in 2019 in the 7-Eleven robbery and received a 10-year prison sentence.

Charges remain pending against the third defendant, Dorian A.J. McGhee, 32, of New Britain, who is being held on more than $350,000 bond in the robbery and other cases.

