Despite criticism, Vax-a-Million raises Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's national profile ahead of reelection bid

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio's Vax-a-Million has been the subject of jokes on late-night talk shows. It made headlines in news outlets across the country, and satirical news source The Onion even took a jab at it.

At the forefront of the conversation is Gov. Mike DeWine, who says raffling off $1 million prizes and college scholarships to vaccinated residents will help motivate those who have yet to get the shot.

Experts say the program has raised DeWine's national profile a year before his reelection bid and shifted the conversation around COVID-19 in Ohio – but the move is unlikely to ingratiate him with Republicans who were unhappy with his pandemic response.

"There’s no back-end reward for being a national leader on this," said David Niven, a political science professor at the University of Cincinnati. "It’s a very severe bind he finds himself in – governing the state versus pleasing a base vote that’s very skeptical of him and frankly very skeptical of COVID in the first place."

Ohio will award $1 million prizes to five winners and full-ride college scholarships to five students ages 12 to 17, paid for with federal COVID-19 relief money. State officials say they've received more than 1 million entries for the cash prize along with thousands for the scholarship.

DeWine said the program aims to get more shots in people's arms sooner, noting that some Ohioans weren't in a hurry to schedule theirs. He said Vax-a-Million was worth trying as vaccine numbers plateaued and state officials ran out of other options to persuade people to get what DeWine called "our ticket out of this pandemic."

“The power of this vaccine and what we know about it has increased," he said. "It’s much more powerful than anyone thought it would’ve been."

A gimmick, but 'a good gimmick'

Ohio is not the first state to offer vaccine incentives, but it was the first to go this big – and politicians elsewhere took notice. DeWine said he has heard from 10 other states that wanted more information, although his office declined to identify them.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it's an intriguing idea the city is exploring, according to a spokesman, and New York will offer scratch-off lottery tickets to residents who get vaccinated at a state-run site. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week that the state would conduct a vaccine lottery, giving out a total of $2 million in prizes.

Not everyone is convinced, though. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, lauded DeWine's leadership but cast doubt on using relief money for that purpose. DeWine and Evers joined Midwestern governors in April to encourage people to get the shot.

"I think there's a lot of businesses and others across the state that have suffered dramatically, and a million dollars would go a long way here in Wisconsin to help small businesses get back in place, but that's just my own personal opinion," Evers said.

There are also skeptics back home on both sides of the aisle who contend the campaign is a waste of taxpayer dollars. Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, who is considering a run for governor, called it "ridiculous" and said the money could be better spent helping residents and small businesses or fixing the state's unemployment system.

"Giving just $5 million to five people in the end is going to make five people happy and over 11 million people unhappy," he said.

Herb Asher, a professor emeritus at The Ohio State University, contended that the program would probably be well-received overall and enhance DeWine's reputation with rank-and-file Ohioans.

"It’s a gimmick, but it’s a good gimmick," he said.

DeWine's efforts to combat COVID-19 will be at the forefront of his reelection bid next year, and Niven said the governor's greatest challenge will be his party primary – not the general election. At that point, he said, Vax-a-Million may serve as a reminder to voters that DeWine tried every tool he could think of to slow the spread of the virus.

“For Ohioans as a whole, this fits one of his core strengths which is, he tried," Niven said. "No single person could solve the pandemic, but he tried to make it better."

