Despite criticism, Vax-a-Million raises Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's national profile ahead of reelection bid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Haley BeMiller, The Columbus Dispatch
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio's Vax-a-Million has been the subject of jokes on late-night talk shows. It made headlines in news outlets across the country, and satirical news source The Onion even took a jab at it.

At the forefront of the conversation is Gov. Mike DeWine, who says raffling off $1 million prizes and college scholarships to vaccinated residents will help motivate those who have yet to get the shot.

Experts say the program has raised DeWine's national profile a year before his reelection bid and shifted the conversation around COVID-19 in Ohio – but the move is unlikely to ingratiate him with Republicans who were unhappy with his pandemic response.

"There’s no back-end reward for being a national leader on this," said David Niven, a political science professor at the University of Cincinnati. "It’s a very severe bind he finds himself in – governing the state versus pleasing a base vote that’s very skeptical of him and frankly very skeptical of COVID in the first place."

Ohio will award $1 million prizes to five winners and full-ride college scholarships to five students ages 12 to 17, paid for with federal COVID-19 relief money. State officials say they've received more than 1 million entries for the cash prize along with thousands for the scholarship.

DeWine said the program aims to get more shots in people's arms sooner, noting that some Ohioans weren't in a hurry to schedule theirs. He said Vax-a-Million was worth trying as vaccine numbers plateaued and state officials ran out of other options to persuade people to get what DeWine called "our ticket out of this pandemic."

“The power of this vaccine and what we know about it has increased," he said. "It’s much more powerful than anyone thought it would’ve been."

A gimmick, but 'a good gimmick'

Ohio is not the first state to offer vaccine incentives, but it was the first to go this big – and politicians elsewhere took notice. DeWine said he has heard from 10 other states that wanted more information, although his office declined to identify them.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it's an intriguing idea the city is exploring, according to a spokesman, and New York will offer scratch-off lottery tickets to residents who get vaccinated at a state-run site. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week that the state would conduct a vaccine lottery, giving out a total of $2 million in prizes.

Not everyone is convinced, though. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, lauded DeWine's leadership but cast doubt on using relief money for that purpose. DeWine and Evers joined Midwestern governors in April to encourage people to get the shot.

"I think there's a lot of businesses and others across the state that have suffered dramatically, and a million dollars would go a long way here in Wisconsin to help small businesses get back in place, but that's just my own personal opinion," Evers said.

There are also skeptics back home on both sides of the aisle who contend the campaign is a waste of taxpayer dollars. Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, who is considering a run for governor, called it "ridiculous" and said the money could be better spent helping residents and small businesses or fixing the state's unemployment system.

"Giving just $5 million to five people in the end is going to make five people happy and over 11 million people unhappy," he said.

Herb Asher, a professor emeritus at The Ohio State University, contended that the program would probably be well-received overall and enhance DeWine's reputation with rank-and-file Ohioans.

"It’s a gimmick, but it’s a good gimmick," he said.

DeWine's efforts to combat COVID-19 will be at the forefront of his reelection bid next year, and Niven said the governor's greatest challenge will be his party primary – not the general election. At that point, he said, Vax-a-Million may serve as a reminder to voters that DeWine tried every tool he could think of to slow the spread of the virus.

“For Ohioans as a whole, this fits one of his core strengths which is, he tried," Niven said. "No single person could solve the pandemic, but he tried to make it better."

Contributing: The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Vax-a-Million gets Mike DeWine big attention ahead of 2022 race

Recommended Stories

  • Former EU ambassador and impeachment witness sues Mike Pompeo and government for $1.8m in legal fees

    Gordon Sondland accuses former secretary of state of promising to cover attorneys’ fees ahead of bombshell ‘quid pro quo’ testimony

  • Despite federal moratorium, eviction rates returning to pre-pandemic levels

    Outside Columbus, Ohio, a bailiff signs a writ of eviction for a tenant on March 3, 2021. Stephen Zenner/Getty ImagesBefore the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho, like many states across the country, faced rising housing costs, low home-vacancy rates and increasing efforts by landlords to evict tenants. Thanks to increased unemployment benefits, federal stimulus checks and eviction moratoriums – all part of the government’s pandemic response – renters’ lives improved slightly in 2020. But with those programs decreasing or disappearing, many Idahoans and other Americans who rent their homes will still struggle to pay rent and face imminent risk of being evicted. Our analysis of eviction rates across the state of Idaho finds that numbers were down in 2020 but are poised to return to – or even exceed – pre-pandemic levels in the coming months as economic support for renting families runs out. Similar trends in other states could spark a rise in evictions across the nation. Idaho evictions In 2016, 2,037 or 1.1% of all renting households in Idaho faced an eviction filing – when a landlord formally requests an eviction order from a court. The courts ordered evictions for 1,107 households, or 0.6% of the state’s renting households that year. Eviction filings that do not end in an ordered eviction may be a result of renters reaching a settlement with the landlord before eviction. Even when dismissed or settled, filings affect a tenant’s record, potentially making it challenging to find new housing for years into the future. By 2019, eviction filings increased to affect 2,673 households, 1.4% of the state’s renting households, with 1,611, or 0.8%, ultimately facing a court-ordered eviction. Between 2016 and 2019, housing prices in Idaho increased by 34.7%, while the median income increased by only 17.7%. When housing costs outpace income, affordable housing stock decreases with a likely increase in evictions. In 2020, however, eviction numbers dropped – 1% of Idaho’s renting households, 1,893 families, had an eviction filing and 1,127, or 0.6%, were formally evicted. Unlike other states, Idaho did not have a statewide eviction ban, but there are potential reasons for these decreases. From March 25 through April 30, 2020, state courts were closed, except for essential hearings – which could have included evictions relating to illegal activity. Most other eviction proceedings would have been delayed. In addition, some landlords may have decided to seek resolutions other than eviction, especially as cash aid came in from federal and state governments. However, when the courts reopened in May 2020, eviction filings and formal evictions spiked. And monthly statistics show the rates rising almost back to 2019’s levels. This raises the question of the ability of federal bans alone to decrease eviction rates. Federal eviction moratoriums When the pandemic hit, an estimated 15.9 million people across the country lost their jobs and faced difficulty affording their housing. Public health officials needed people to stay at home to limit the spread of the virus, so governments took action to curb the evictions many feared were imminent. Federal relief legislation included direct cash payments to most American households, additional unemployment payments, emergency rental assistance and bans on evictions. The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act, banned evictions from March 24 through Aug. 24, 2020, but applied to only the relatively small number of renters using federal assistance programs to pay their rent, or living in properties with federally backed financing. A broader eviction ban, ordered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, took effect on Sept. 4, 2020, and is set to expire on June 30, 2021. It covers more renters, including people who are at risk of moving to overcrowded lodging or becoming homeless. But it’s not automatic protection: Tenants must prove their eligibility. The CDC’s eviction ban also faces several court challenges; it was most recently struck down by a federal court in Washington, D.C. – though the decision is on hold pending appeals. So its protection may not last very long. Making matters more stressful for renters, neither eviction ban forgave unpaid rent, so renters are still responsible for back rent and may face eviction in the future if they cannot pay. A Maricopa County, Arizona, constable serves an eviction notice to a tenant in Phoenix in October 2020, in the midst of the pandemic. John Moore/Getty Images State and local eviction moratoriums States and cities across the U.S. that set up their own eviction-prevention programs are seeing lower eviction rates than those where tenants were protected only by the federal rules. Princeton University’s Eviction Lab Tracking System gathers eviction data in five states: Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Minnesota and Missouri, as well as 28 cities around the country. Like Idaho, Missouri did not have a statewide eviction ban and saw a similar dip and spike in cases in April and May 2020. Delaware and Indiana had statewide bans and saw sharp increases in eviction filings after the bans expired. Connecticut and Minnesota both have ongoing bans, and eviction rates are far below pre-pandemic levels. In cities the Eviction Lab tracks, places with local eviction bans saw eviction rates drop dramatically until the local protections expired. A rally at the Massachusetts Statehouse in March 2021 called on legislators to do more to prevent evictions related to the pandemic. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Other efforts to help In Idaho, Republican Gov. Brad Little allocated $15 million in federal CARES Act funds to provide rental assistance to households struggling to pay rent because of the pandemic. Another $200 million was added to that fund through the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021. Payments go directly to landlords to offset current and back rent, depending on a household’s specific circumstances. Once these funds run out and the CDC eviction ban expires or is overturned in court, renters throughout the country will have no remaining pandemic-related protections from eviction filings. However, those households may still be feeling the pressure from the pandemic – and may not be able to come up with current rent, much less months of back rent they might also owe. The aid may be coming to an end, but the potential for an eviction crisis remains – in Idaho, and around the nation. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Benjamin Larsen, Boise State University and McAllister Hall, Boise State University. Read more:What the CDC eviction ban means for tenants and landlords: 6 questions answeredRenters still left out in the cold despite temporary coronavirus protection The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Suns draw defending champ Lakers in return to NBA playoffs

    In arguably the most intriguing opening-round matchup, the No. 7 seed Lakers enter the series as a slight betting favorite over the No. 2 seed Suns, according to FanDuel. The main reason is obvious: Los Angeles has a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis after both superstars missed big chunks of the regular season with injuries.

  • Phil Mickelson made $2.16 million for winning the PGA Championship - here's what the rest of the players made

    Phil Mickelson took home $2.16 million for his winning performance at the PGA Championship, but he wasn't the only player to leave with a big payday.

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Police declare curfew after thousands of revelers attend viral Tik Tok party at California beach

    Wild birthday celebration organised on social media with #adrianskickback hahtag

  • Shoplifting in San Francisco is so out of control that retailers are closing stores

    Walgreens has closed 17 of its stores due to rampant stealing, and CVS has called the city ‘one of the epicenters of organized retail crime’

  • Lefty is coming: PGA Champ Phil Mickelson reaffirms plans to play Colonial this week

    Mickelson, who won Colonial in 2000 and 2008, should be a crowd magnet for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • Heatwave may see temperature records broken across southeast US in coming days

    First heatwave of 2021 is hitting the East Coast this week

  • Singaporean scientists have developed a new 'breathalyzer' test for COVID that can detect the virus within one minute

    The test involves a person blowing into a disposable mouthpiece linked to a breath sampler. It can accurately detect COVID-19 within one minute.

  • The California mother of a 6-year-old boy killed by a 'road rage' shooter says she wants 'justice to be served' for her son

    "As I was merging away from the carpool lane, I heard a loud noise, and I heard my son say 'ow'," Joanna Cloonan told ABC's Good Morning America.

  • 75% of Americans say the country is racist on anniversary of George Floyd murder

    Only 19 per cent of Republican voters believe that America needs to continue to change to give Black Americans equal rights

  • Bitcoin Island: How a Caribbean paradise is creating the world’s first crypto community

    Residents will be able to buy homes and pay for services in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Dogecoin, Graeme Massie writes

  • Three killed and 5 injured in shooting at bar in Ohio

    Ohio bar is setting mass shooting at 2 am Sunday morning local time

  • Myanmar junta leader casts doubt on return of Rohingya

    Min Aung Hlaing was asked by Chinese-language Phoenix television whether the Muslims could be allowed back to Rakhine State - from where most fled an army crackdown in 2017 that U.N. investigators said had "genocidal intent". When asked whether that meant vocal international appeals on behalf of the Rohingya were to no avail, he nodded. Min Aung Hlaing, who headed the army in 2017 when some 700,000 Rohingya fled from advancing troops, reiterated the view of nationalists in Buddhist-majority Myanmar that the Rohingya are not one of its ethnic groups.

  • China ultramarathon: Severe weather kills 21 runners

    Freezing rain and winds hit a long-distance race in a mountainous tourist site in China.

  • The 8 Most Architecturally Significant Pavilions of Expo 2020

    Defined by an expansive 130-meter-wide canopy covered with 1,055 solar panels, which at first sight might look like sleekly designed flying saucers that have just landed on Planet Earth, it hopes to set an example for sustainable design and is net zero for both water and energy. Designed by U.K.-based Grimshaw Architects, the panels on the sand-colored canopy of Terra, a title derived from the Latin word for “earth,” generate four gigawatts of alternative energy per year—enough electricity to charge over 900,000 mobile phones. The panels, which could also be viewed as metaphorical futuristic palm trees, rise up from the desert sands throughout Expo 2020’s extensive area, which cover 438 hectares (1,082 acres).

  • Japan ramps up mass vaccinations in Tokyo and Osaka amid Covid surge

    The new vaccination drive in Tokyo and Osaka comes as hospitals struggle to cope with cases.

  • Blinken says US to deal with 'grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

    Secretary of State says US will address humanitarian situation in devastated area