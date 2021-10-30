Despite currently being unprofitable, Docebo (TSE:DCBO) has delivered a 74% return to shareholders over 1 year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) share price is up 74% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 38% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Docebo hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 5.3%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

Docebo isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Docebo's revenue grew by 61%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. While the share price gain of 74% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Docebo. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Docebo shareholders have gained 74% over the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 12%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Docebo better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Docebo that you should be aware of before investing here.

