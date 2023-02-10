Despite currently being unprofitable, PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) has delivered a 41% return to shareholders over 3 years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) shareholders have seen the share price rise 41% over three years, well in excess of the market return (19%, not including dividends).

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

See our latest analysis for PagerDuty

PagerDuty wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years PagerDuty saw its revenue grow at 27% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. The share price rise of 12% per year throughout that time is nice to see, and given the revenue growth, that gain seems somewhat justified. So now might be the perfect time to put PagerDuty on your radar. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

PagerDuty is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling PagerDuty stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for PagerDuty shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 11%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 8.4%, likely weighing on the stock. Investors are up over three years, booking 12% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PagerDuty better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - PagerDuty has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Story continues

But note: PagerDuty may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

