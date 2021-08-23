Despite currently being unprofitable, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) has delivered a 95% return to shareholders over 1 year

While Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 17% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 95% in that time.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 36%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 95% the last twelve months. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 95% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 2% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Spirit AeroSystems Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

