Despite defeat at the polls, Westwood school board repeals transgender student policy

An outgoing "parental-rights" majority on the Westwood Regional School Board voted Thursday to repeal a policy that outlined protections for transgender students.

Policy 5756, while not mandatory, has been adopted by school districts across the state since an anti-discrimination law was passed under Gov. Chris Christie in 2017. But it's become a target in some communities for critics who say it infringes on parents' rights to know what's going on with their kids.

The Westwood board voted 5-2 to repeal the guidelines at Thursday's meeting, wading into controversy one more time in 2023. The nine-member board could see a major shift next month, after three self-described parental rights defenders, including two incumbents, were defeated in last month's election.

Amara Geipel, who identified herself as a trans high school senior, said that the community “know you will vote to pass this policy tonight, regardless of how many speak out against it, so we won't.”

It's unclear what impact the repeal of the transgender policy will have. The state's Law Against Discrimination provides protections for transgender students and the state Attorney General's Office has said teachers and school districts must still follow that statute regardless of what boards decide at a local level.

When Jay Garcia, one of the two board members to vote against the repeal, asked what removing the policy would specifically change, and how teachers should react, Laura Cooper, who sits on the board's policy committee, said it would be up to Superintendent Jill Mortimer to implement it in the district. Mortimer was absent from the meeting.

What Policy 5756 required

The policy, which was adopted in Westwood in 2016 and revised in 2019, says district staff shall accept a student’s asserted gender identity and preferred pronouns. There is “no affirmative duty for any school district personnel to notify a student’s parent or guardian of the student’s gender identity or expression,” according to the policy, which mirrors guidelines issued by the state Education Department.

In situations where a parent or guardian disagrees with the student regarding a name and pronoun used at school, the school district will “consult their board attorney regarding the minor student’s civil rights and protections" under the Law Against Discrimination.

Policy 5756's stated goal was to “ensure that its schools provide a safe and supportive learning environment that is free from discrimination and harassment for transgender students, including students going through a gender transition.”

The divisive decision was made during an otherwise celebratory end of the year school board meeting that honored the district’s football team, girls’ soccer team and various teachers and students for academic achievements.

What defenders, supporters of policy said

The session was not as jam-packed as other board meetings have been in recent months, with a handful of people speaking against the abolishment of the policy and a few who spoke for its removal. Those on the side of repeal, both in the public and on the board, argued for the rights of parents; those opposing the move said it posed risks for transgender students who may not have a safe home environment.

Paul Martin of Westwood supported the majority's decision. Martin said he was concerned about “the safety and well-being of our students struggling with their identities," noting they were "often stuck in a tragic cycle of self-harm and perpetual victimhood." But, he added, “Contrary to popular belief, eliminating this policy won’t expose those students to harm, in reality.”

Thursday's vote culminated almost a year of heated meetings in which hundreds have shown up to debate the board's decisions and statements concerning sex education, parental notifications and LGBTQ+ Pride signs.

During the November election, voters rejected two parental rights incumbents and a parental rights newcomer, ushering in new candidates who promised to promote "equitable public education for all students” going forward.

The district serves about 2,800 students from Washington Township and Westwood

