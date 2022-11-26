Despite delivering investors losses of 42% over the past 1 year, Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been growing its earnings

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 42% in one year, under-performing the market.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$2.4b to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Charter Communications share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 44%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Charter Communications' revenue is actually up 4.8% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Charter Communications

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, Charter Communications shareholders did even worse, losing 42%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Charter Communications better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Charter Communications , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

