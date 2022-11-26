Despite delivering investors losses of 42% over the past 1 year, Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been growing its earnings

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 42% in one year, under-performing the market.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$2.4b to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Charter Communications

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Charter Communications share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 44%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Charter Communications' revenue is actually up 4.8% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Charter Communications

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, Charter Communications shareholders did even worse, losing 42%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Charter Communications better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Charter Communications , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Fastly (NYSE:FSLY shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 12% this week, taking one-year losses to 79%

    As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it should be a priority to avoid...

  • With 58% institutional ownership, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is a favorite amongst the big guns

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:OXY ), it is important to...

  • Twitter Has Lost Half of Its Top 100 Advertisers Since Elon Musk Takeover

    Media Matters reports that Ford, Chevrolet and American Express are among those pausing ads amid content moderation concerns

  • China: Overwhelming COVID cases could lead to ‘far more social instability,’ expert explains

    China Beige Book International Managing Director Shehzad Qazi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss China's zero-COVID policy and the economic ramifications of the restrictions, supply chain headwinds for Apple, and China's largest problem when it comes to fighting COVID.

  • FTX: Silicon Valley's favorite whiz kid unravels

    How did Sam Bankman-Fried lead FTX to bankruptcy?

  • China's Xi pledges support for Cuba on 'core interests'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Cuban counterpart pledged mutual support over their fellow communist states’ “core interests” Friday at a meeting further hailing a return to face-to-face diplomacy by Beijing. In comments to Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Xi said China hoped to “strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs” with Cuba. The two will “go hand in hand down the road of building socialism with each's own characteristics," Xi was quoted as saying in a Chinese government news release.

  • 10 Best Biotech Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 10 best biotech stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Biotech Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In 2023, digitalization will increase in the biotech industry as the possibility of online and remote assessment, diagnosis, […]

  • Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Not Flying Under The Radar

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • Ahead of November FOMC, big banks saw 4.875% peak Fed rate target

    Wall Street’s biggest banks told the Federal Reserve ahead of its November policy meeting that they had increased their estimation of how far the central bank would raise rates. The banks, called primary dealers, said the Fed would raise its overnight target rate to a peak of 4.875% by March, according to a survey released Friday by the New York Fed. The banks were surveyed in October ahead of the Nov. 1-2 Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

  • Apple Is Reportedly Interested in Buying Manchester United

    Apple, which is currently being ran by Tim Cook, is reportedly interested in buying Manchester...

  • Tobias Harris, Sixers explain how they slowed down Bol Bol, Magic in win

    Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers explain how they were able to slow down Bol Bol and the Orlando Magic late in a road win.

  • Those who invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) five years ago are up 400%

    Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And highest quality companies...

  • Stocks will lag behind bonds and even decline over the next 10 years, says a valuation model based on eight indicators

    A year ago, I reported that the valuation models with the best track records were concluding that the stock market was extremely overvalued. In prior years, they defended themselves by arguing that valuation models are not short-term indicators, and instead need to be judged over the long term. The more intellectually honest exercise is to remind everyone that valuation models have little predictive power, if any, at the one-year horizon.

  • Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a history of being accountable for his own performances

    Jaguars Trevor Lawrence says he's always understood that a QB1 at any level should face the music, good or bad.

  • ‘Everyone is scared’: Older South Asian women targeted by jewelry thieves in North Texas

    Police in Frisco, Texas, are looking for suspects they say are responsible for at least four robberies targeting older South Asian women for their jewelry in recent weeks. A woman then got off the vehicle, engaged with the victims and forcibly removed their gold necklaces. Police said the suspects primarily target South Asian women in their 50s and 60s who walk in their neighborhoods while wearing visible jewelry.

  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock falls 5.7% in past week as one-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

    Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Unfortunately, shareholders of PayPal Holdings...

  • How to lose fat and build muscle in 3 simple steps, according to personal trainers

    A high-protein diet, strength-training, and sleeping enough are key when it comes to achieving body recomposition.

  • Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Thinks Pete Davidson is a ‘Good Rebound’

    They’re keeping things “casual.”

  • Investors Have Lost Faith in Crypto Exchanges. JPMorgan Sees an Opportunity.

    A string of crypto business failures has stranded millions of dollars in customer funds this year, underscoring the level of trust needed for crypto custody.

  • Russia passes law banning 'LGBT propaganda'

    STORY: Russia has approved a bill that widens a ban on so-called "LGBT propaganda" and restricts the "demonstration" of LGBT behavior. The rules make any expression of an LGBT lifestyle almost impossible.Any action or information that is considered an attempt to promote homosexuality - whether in public, online, or in films, books or advertising - could now incur a heavy fine.Previously, the law had only outlawed promotion of LGBT lifestyles aimed at children.Lawmakers say they are defending traditional values of the "Russian world" against a liberal West that they say is determined to destroy them.But critics see the move as an attempt to further intimidate and oppress sexual minorities in Russia.Here's lawyer from Russian LGBTQ support organization "Coming Out", Ksenia Mikhailova."This is a signal that all types of violence against LGBT people are allowed by the state - as it already happened in 2013 when there was a wave of hate crimes against LGBT (people). Now it will be a tsunami."The fine will be up to $6,600 for individuals and up to $82,100 for legal entities. Foreigners could face 15 days of arrest and subsequent expulsion from the country.In Russia, authorities have already used existing laws to stop gay pride marches and detain gay rights activists.Political scientist Ekaterina Schulmann says the aim of the widened legislation is two fold: To present Russia as the saviour of traditional values, and to allow Russian authorities wider oversight of the internet and 'informational sphere' across the country."....the most interesting part is the passage that leads to (media regulator) Roskomnadzor - the Russian federal service for watching over the internet of the informational sphere in general - new authority and responsibility to monitor all sorts of information in search of this 'harmful propaganda'."Human rights groups say the new law is intended to drive so-called "non-traditional" LGBT lifestyles...practiced by lesbians, gay men, bisexuals and transgender people out of public life altogether.Video-sharing app TikTok was even fined 3 million roubles last month for promoting "videos with LGBT themes."While Russia's media regulator asked publishing houses to look at withdrawing all books containing "LGBT propaganda" from sale.The bill will need the approval of the upper house of parliament and President Vladimir Putin before coming into force.