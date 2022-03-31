Despite delivering investors losses of 42% over the past 3 years, Tenaz Energy (CVE:TNZ) has been growing its earnings

This week we saw the Tenaz Energy Corp. (CVE:TNZ) share price climb by 12%. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. After all, the share price is down 42% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

While the stock has risen 12% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Tenaz Energy became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

Arguably the revenue decline of 18% per year has people thinking Tenaz Energy is shrinking. And that's not surprising, since it seems unlikely that EPS growth can continue for long in the absence of revenue growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Tenaz Energy stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Tenaz Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 29% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 7% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Tenaz Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Tenaz Energy (3 don't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

