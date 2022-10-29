Despite delivering investors losses of 45% over the past 1 year, Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been growing its earnings

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact the stock is down 45% in the last year, well below the market return.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the Charter Communications share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Charter Communications managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Charter Communications stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Charter Communications shareholders are down 45% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 21%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.9%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Charter Communications better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Charter Communications that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

