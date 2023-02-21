Despite the dormant energy market, there is much to like in this stock’s results

Bellway - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

This column’s would-be contrarian update on house builder Bellway in November is yet to get us into any trouble, even if we are sitting on a paper loss since first backing it in July 2020, the earnings forecasts are still slipping and the macroeconomic backdrop feels very uncertain.

It could yet be a bumpy ride, but the company’s foundations remain solid, its track record excellent and valuation tempting for those brave and patient enough to tough it out.

Last week’s first-half trading update featured no new, major nasty surprises, as Jason Honeyman, the chief executive, revealed a 29pc drop in the forward order book and a 32pc year-on-year decline in reservation rates, while he also cautioned that average selling prices could weaken a little in the second half of the financial year to July, mainly as a result of product mix (but also, presumably, softer demand).

As a result, analysts cut profit forecasts, but they did so with a scalpel and not an axe. This is because forecasts have already fallen sharply.

Excluding the base effect of last year’s £346m charge for cladding remediation, the consensus among analysts in the City is to expect that pre-tax profit will drop by 18pc in the year to July and by a further 40pc in the 12 months to July next year, to take earnings back to 2015 levels at around £330m before tax.

No one knows for sure whether that will be the bottom, but at least it means expectations are low. The shares are trading near their Covid panic low of early 2020 and at levels last seen in 2015 (which may not be entirely a coincidence, given where profits forecasts now reside), with the result that they trade at a 20pc discount to the last-stated net asset value per share of £27.27.

This factors in at least some degree of possible future drops in house prices. Bellway also has a net cash balance sheet, unlike in 2007 when the last housing downturn hit, so it is well buttressed against economic squalls.

Sceptics will, quite understandably, point to the lack of potential positive catalysts, given the prospect of further increases in the Bank of England base rate, warnings of an imminent recession and the recent collapse in mortgage approvals. Yet it may not take much for sentiment to turn when expectations are low and the valuation depressed.

Cyclical stocks such as house builders don’t tend to wait for good news. They start to run when it becomes less bad, in the view that “less bad” means the bottom of the cycle may be near and once you hit bottom then things cannot get worse, and if they cannot get worse then at some stage they will get better. Once that inflection point becomes obvious, there could still be upside, but the real money may have already been made.

As such, bulls of the stock will be looking for signs of a slowdown in the rate of decline in Bellway’s reservation rates and order book as possible triggers, while a bottoming in mortgage approvals would be helpful too.

It is therefore encouraging to hear Mr Honeyman flag that reservation rates in January were higher than those seen at the end of last year. Keep building a position in Bellway.

Questor says: hold

Ticker: BWY

Share price at close: £21.49

Update: Hunting

For all of the furore over how much profit BP and Shell make, the most interesting thing to emerge from reporting season from the big fossil fuel producers is their forecasts of higher investment in the production of hydrocarbons and not just renewables.

This is the theme that underpins our investment last January in the oil equipment and services specialist Hunting.

Norway’s Equinor joined BP in nudging up long-term hydrocarbon production targets last week, even as it continued to stress its commitment to wind-power in particular, with energy security cited as a major reason why.

The war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia raise the stakes when it come to energy supply and pragmatism may have as big a role as (environmental) principle when it comes to oil companies’ capital allocation decisions in the near term.

Increased spending should help to boost the depressed sales and profits of oil equipment and services suppliers. Hunting’s earnings per share exceeded 40p in 2012, 2013 and 2018 and came close to that in 2006. The shares will still look cheap if it makes anything close that again, even after their good run. Hold on to Hunting.

Questor says: hold

Ticker: HTG

Share price at close: 328p

Russ Mould is investment director at AJ Bell, the stock broker.

