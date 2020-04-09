Despite the Downturn, U.S. Sustainable Funds Notch a Record Quarter for Flows

Editor's note: on how the coronavirus is rattling the markets and what investors can do to navigate it. Read the latest on how the coronavirus is rattling the markets and what investors can do to navigate it.

Sustainable funds in the United States set a record for flows in the first quarter.

Yes, you read that right. Despite the sudden descent of equities into a bear market halfway through the quarter, estimated net flows for the 314 open-end and exchange-traded sustainable funds available to U.S. investors reached $10.5 billion in the first quarter, easily eclipsing the previous quarterly record set in 2019's fourth quarter.

The global pandemic did have an impact, as flows moderated over the course of the quarter. In January, flows were $5.2 billion, an all-time monthly record. In February, flows cooled to $3.7 billion. And in March, which began with the market meltdown more than a week old, flows slowed further but remained positive at $1.6 billion.

About three fourths of net flows went to ETFs, and close to 80% went to index funds. That's up from last year, when environmental, social, and governance ETFs captured only about 40% of overall sustainable fund flows, and index funds about 60%.

While equity fund flows stayed positive all three months, fixed-income funds experienced outflows in March, mirroring the overall trend for fixed-income funds, which may have been driven by factors like quarter-end rebalancing after the sharp decline of equities and the need to raise cash in the new environment.

Among sustainable U.S. equity funds, passive funds garnered an overwhelming 94% of flows, while, unlike active funds overall, active sustainable funds managed to remain in positive flow territory. The story isn't quite as extreme for sustainable international-equity funds, where passive vehicles attracted about 75% of flows and active funds also saw positive flows.