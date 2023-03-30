Despite emotional pleas, one of country's strictest anti-trans bills becomes law in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Heavy fog blanketed Kentucky’s state Capitol on Wednesday morning, at points so dense it rendered the building invisible.

But the fuzzy outlines of people standing in throngs outside and gathering in clumps in the parking garage could not be erased.

Hundreds of LGBTQ+ youths and their allies, young and old, protested in a last-ditch attempt to convince Kentucky’s Republican-dominated Legislature to let one of the nation's toughest anti-trans bills die.

Their efforts were to no avail.

Shortly after gaveling in Wednesday afternoon, the Kentucky Senate voted to override Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of Senate Bill 150, and little more than 30 minutes later, the House followed suit, making it law.

The legislation is expected to face legal challenges to block its implementation, with Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, saying a lawsuit could come as early as Wednesday evening.

"To all the trans youth who may be affected by this legislation: we stand by you, and we will not stop fighting. You are cherished. You are loved. You belong," the ACLU of Kentucky said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "To the commonwealth: we will see you in court."

The law:

Prohibits conversations around sexual orientation or gender identity in school for students of all grades.

Requires school districts to forbid trans students from using the bathroom tied to their gender identities.

Allows teachers to refuse to use a student’s preferred pronouns.

Bans all gender-affirming medical care for trans youth.

Requires doctors to de-transition minors in their care if they’re using any of the restricted treatment options.

Barring any court injunctions, the sections

of the bill dealing with gender-affirming medical treatments will go into effect in late June. The other provisions take effect immediately.

At the Kentucky Capitol, protesters from the morning's rally made their way inside and draped pride flags above the rotunda where the conservative Family Foundation was holding its own rally.

Opponents to the legislation filled the Senate gallery to watch the vote. A few shouted out during floor debate, while several stood silently in the gallery overlooking the chamber, flipping their thumbs down following the vote.

In the House, shouting from onlookers overwhelmed the floor debate, drowning out Democrats trying to oppose the bill. Protesters were chanting, "When trans kids are under attack, what do we do? Say 'no,' fight back." They were eventually led out in handcuffs and arrested, according to state police.

Democratic legislators who were with the protesters as police held them said somewhere between 15 and 20 were arrested. Rep. Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville, said she was told they were being taken to the state police academy for processing.

As the protesters stood in handcuffs, they continued to chant, "There's more of us not here. There's more of us not here."

"While we lost the battle in the legislature, our defeat is temporary. We will not lose in court. And we are winning in so many other ways," Chris Hartman from the Fairness Campaign said in a statement, pointing to the scores of children who came to the Capitol to protest.

"They are our hope for a Kentucky future that is more fair, more just, and more beautifully diverse and accepting than ever before," Hartman said.

Kentucky's 2023 legislative session ends Thursday.

This story discusses suicide and mental health issues. If you're in crisis, help is available: Call the national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or chatting online. If you or someone you know needs trans peer support, you can call the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or visit their website. LGBTQ+ youth can get support from the Trevor Project by calling 866-488-7386 or visiting their website.

