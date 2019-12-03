Despite late entry, polls find ex-NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg in fifth place ahead of Kamala Harris

Political pundits have questioned the strategic soundness of billionaire Michael Bloomberg's late entry into the Democratic primary, but two new polls show him outperforming many of the candidates who have been on the campaign trail for months.

Despite missing at least the first five debates and the countless hours other candidates have spent trying to woo voters, Bloomberg is in fifth place nationally, according to two polls released Monday, one from Morning Consult and the other from Hill-HarrisX. They were the first polls conducted entirely after Bloomberg announced he was running.

The Morning Consult poll had Bloomberg tied with Sen. Kamala Harris of California at 5%. Former Vice President Joe Biden was first at 29%, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont (20%), Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts (15%) and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (9%).

The Hill-HarrisX had Bloomberg alone in fifth place at 5%, and Harris and the rest of the field were at 2% or less. Biden led in that poll as well at 31%, followed by Sanders at 15%, Warren at 10% and Buttigieg at 9%.

The current RealClearPolitics average of polls also has Bloomberg narrowly edging out Harris for fifth place in the race.

The former New York City mayor may struggle to catch up in the early primary states, such as Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, where candidates have been talking to voters for months. But his campaign has indicated Bloomberg is more focused on Super Tuesday, when a huge chunk of the Democratic delegates is up for grabs as voters in several states, including California, head to the polls.

During an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Klobuchar expressed frustrations with Bloomberg's approach.

"I didn't see him out there in the middle of that snowstorm three days ago in Iowa. I was out there and people turned out," Klobuchar said. "That’s why we have early states, so that people are able to meet the candidates and they're able to make a good decision. It cannot be all about money, or rich people would be running and winning in every Senate race in the country."

She also took issue with Bloomberg's argument that he had to get in the race because he thought Democrats were not happy with the existing candidates.

"I don't buy this argument that you get in because you say, 'Oh, everyone else sucks.' I just don't. I think we have strong candidates," she said. "I don't think that any of the polling or the numbers show that people are dissatisfied with all their candidates. They're just trying to pick the right one."

The Morning Consult poll was Nov. 25-Dec. 1 with a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point. The Hill-HarrisX poll was Nov. 30-Dec. 1 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

