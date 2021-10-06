You are family, EU chief tells Balkans; leaders not so sure

Informal meeting before the EU-Balkans summit in Brdo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sabine Siebold and Ivana Sekularac
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sabine Siebold and Ivana Sekularac

BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) -The European Union's chief executive sought on Wednesday to reassure the six Balkan membership hopefuls that they were family who would one day join the bloc after cooler comments from EU states fearing a backlash at home over migration.

After weeks of deliberation, EU leaders will agree a summit declaration restating an 18-year-old promise of future membership to Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Albania if they fulfil the criteria.

But with the "enlargement process" blocked by various disputes both in Brussels and in the region, many in the Balkans feel the EU declaration is an empty statement. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tried to dispel that.

"The message is that the Western Balkans belong to the European Union. We want them in the European Union. We are one European family," von der Leyen told reporters as she arrived for the summit with Balkan leaders in Slovenia.

"We share the same history. We share the same values, and I'm deeply convinced we share the same destiny too," she said, having just returned from a tour of the region last week.

The EU is by far the biggest foreign investor and trade partner of the six countries that emerged from the break-up of Yugoslavia and the ethnic wars of the 1990s.

But an attempt by EU presidency chair Slovenia to make 2030 a target date for the six countries to join was unsuccessful and the bloc has also failed to make good on promises that are tangible to citizens, such as visa-free travel for Kosovo.

'THIS IS OUR BACKYARD'

"It has been a great injustice, a lack of fairness towards citizens of our country," Kosovo's prime minister Albin Kurti said as he arrived at the summit, noting that five EU states still did not recognise Kosovo's 2008 independence from Serbia.

"I advocate for a lack of fear on the EU's side, and a lack of bitterness on the side of the Balkans," he added. "I am still hopeful".

He is due to meet Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic with France's Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel later on Wednesday.

Following a dinner on Tuesday at Brdo Castle near the capital Ljubljana that focused on the EU's strategy towards China, Afghanistan and the United States, several EU leaders said foreign policy should start at home in Balkans.

"We spoke at great length about the role of Europe ... Here is an example of where, if we want to make Europe stronger and also extend our geopolitical influence, this is our backyard," Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins told reporters, a view that was also shared by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

"If the European Union does not offer this region a real perspective, we have to be aware that other superpowers - China, Russia or Turkey - will play a bigger role there. The region belongs to Europe geographically, and it needs a European perspective," Kurz said.

Northern countries such as Denmark, France and the Netherlands fear a repeat of the rushed accession of Romania and Bulgaria in 2007 and the poorly managed migration of eastern European workers to Britain that turned many Britons against the EU. Bulgaria is against North Macedonia joining because of a language and cultural row over shared history.

A French presidential adviser told Reuters that Paris wanted to "oil the wheels" of the enlargement process and set it back on course, helping to overcoming regional disputes.

(Writing by Robin Emmott, additional reporting by John Chalmers and Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels and by Michel Rose in Paris; editing by John Chalmers and Philippa Fletcher)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan counts on Asian market to help shift to green energy

    Japan is focusing on its neighbors in Asia as it hopes to take a leadership role in the growing push to reduce emissions, having earmarked $10 billion to help the region speed up the move away from fossil fuels. The Economy and Industry Ministry hosted the first "Asia green growth partnership” meeting Monday, bringing together more than 20 nations, including Thailand and India, as well as the U.S., Australia and countries in the Middle East.

  • Goldman Joins Chorus Calling for Higher Oil Demand for Power Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees an extra 650,000 barrels a day of crude demand later this year as utilities wrestling high natural gas prices switch to oil to fire power plants, head of energy research, Damien Courvalin said on Bloomberg TV Monday. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Austral

  • Energy Prices Reach New Highs. Is Inflation Really Temporary?

    Oil prices reached three-year highs after oil-exporting countries pass on increasing production to help global economy face current energy crunch.

  • New Japan PM Kishida off to rocky start in polling

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's new Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, is struggling to find his footing with voters just two days after he took the top job and launched his new government, multiple polls by local media showed on Tuesday. On the lower end, the daily Asahi put Kishida's approval rating at 45% while Mainichi put it at 49%. In all the polls, support for Kishida's new government was lower than that of his predecessor Yoshihide Suga's administration when it came into power last year, with the Asahi reporting a 20 percentage-point difference.

  • Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights more efficiently

    Alphabet Inc's Google cut fuel use and traffic delays by 10% to 20% at four locations in Israel by using artificial intelligence to optimize signal lights and it next plans to test the software in Rio de Janeiro, the company said on Wednesday. The early-phase research project is among new software initiatives inside Google to combat climate change. While Google has not addressed critics' calls to stop selling technology to oil companies or funding lawmakers who deny global warming, it has prioritized sustainability features.

  • Support for new Japan PM's government less than 50% - survey

    Support for the government of Japan's new prime minister is less than 50%, much lower than that of the previous government when it took power, a survey showed on Tuesday, a day after he took office and surprised many by calling an election on Oct. 31. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister, unveiled his cabinet on Monday, mixing allies of a former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, and finance minister, Taro Aso, in key posts with relative political novices, in line with a promise to give younger lawmakers a chance. Just 49% of respondents said they supported his government, well under the 64% who supported the government of his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, just after he took office, according to a poll conducted by the Mainichi newspaper, while 40% said they did not support the government.

  • Ship anchor suspected in pipeline break that fouled beaches

    An anchored cargo ship in the Pacific is not a fixed point — it's different than parking a car. A probe is continuing into what caused an offshore pipeline break that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil off Southern California, but one emerging possibility is that a cargo ship — inadvertently or not — dragged its anchor along the ocean floor, catching the steel, concrete-covered oil pipe and pulling it over 100 feet (30 meters) until it was pierced or cracked open the way pressure fractures an egg shell. Federal transportation investigators said preliminary reports suggest the failure may have been “caused by an anchor that hooked the pipeline, causing a partial tear.”

  • Ernest Johnson: Missouri executes man for killing three in 1994 robbery

    Ernest Johnson was executed despite pleas from Pope Francis and other advocates.

  • Ship's anchor may have caused massive California oil spill

    A ship’s anchor may have hooked, dragged and torn an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Southern California, according to federal investigators who also found the pipeline owner didn’t quickly shut down operations after a safety system alerted to a possible spill. Questions remained about the timeline of the weekend spill, which fouled beaches and a protected marshland, potentially closing them for weeks along with commercial and recreational fishing in a major hit to the local economy.

  • Helena Morrissey attacks HSBC's attempts to 'ingratiate' bank with Chinese Communist Party

    HSBC bosses are sacrificing democracy to ingratiate themselves with the Chinese Communist Party by backing a crackdown on freedom in Hong Kong, Dame Helena Morrissey has said.

  • Malaysia's AirAsia Group to only allow fully vaccinated passengers

    AirAsia Group Bhd's Malaysian unit will only allow fully vaccinated adult passengers on its flights as it prepares to resume domestic and eventually international flight services, it said on Wednesday. "AirAsia Malaysia has made it mandatory for only completely vaccinated adult guests to be allowed to board its flights, effective immediately," it said in a statement, adding that those under 18 who have yet to be fully vaccinated will need to be accompanied by innoculated family. Australia's Qantas last month said it will require international flight passengers to be fully vaccinated while earlier this week Air New Zealand also announced the same requirement for passengers on international flights.

  • MPs furious after BBC’s Nick Robinson tells Boris Johnson to ‘stop talking’

    The BBC was embroiled in a fresh row with Tory MPs on Tuesday night after Nick Robinson told Boris Johnson to “stop talking” during his first Today programme interview in two years.

  • Germany expands pensions to more Holocaust survivors

    The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis said Wednesday that Germany has agreed to extend compensation to Jewish survivors who endured the World War II siege of Leningrad and two other groups who had not received any monthly pensions from Germany. The payments will be going to approximately 6,500 survivors around the world, primarily in Israel, North America, the former Soviet Union and Western Europe, according to the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference. The new funds are targeted toward about 4,500 Jews who survived the Leningrad siege during World War II, about 800 who lived mostly in hiding in France during the Nazi's terror reign, and some 1,200 Jewish survivors from Romania.

  • Controversial New York police union head steps down after FBI raid

    Controversial New York police union head steps down after FBI raid

  • Which Countries Are Using Cryptocurrency the Most?

    Development in the ongoing saga of Bitcoin and its many competitors and copycats in the $2.22 trillion global cryptocurrency market seems to never stop. Even so, just a tiny fraction of Americans...

  • 'Let's not dumb this down': White House defends zero as reconciliation price tag

    The White House defended its assertion that the true cost of the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion package to most taxpayers is zero in an at times tense exchange with reporters at Monday’s press briefing.

  • As Lebanese got poorer, politicians stowed wealth abroad

    A trove of leaked documents confirmed that for years, Lebanon’s politicians and bankers have stowed wealth in offshore tax havens and used it to buy expensive properties — a galling revelation for masses of newly impoverished Lebanese caught in one of the world's worst economic meltdowns in decades. Bold-faced names in the leaked documents include the longtime central bank governor, a pivotal figure in the failed policies that helped trigger the financial crisis, as well as Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his predecessor. The ICIJ report exposes the offshore secrets of wealthy elites from more than 200 countries and territories.

  • Trump must give deposition in Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit before Christmas, judge rules

    Former President Trump must submit to a deposition before Christmas for a defamation lawsuit filed by former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos, a New York state court ruled Monday.Why it matters: This would mark the first time that Trump would have to answer questions in court under oath since he took office in 2017.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Trump won a delay in Zervos' defamation case in early January 2020 af

  • Taiwan "very concerned" that China will "launch a war" to take over

    Taiwan, a strategic U.S. ally claimed by Beijing as sovereign territory, says 145 Chinese military planes have violated its air defense zone in four days.

  • What is the 'One China' policy?

    The BBC explains the "One China"' policy, a hugely sensitive diplomatic tightrope.