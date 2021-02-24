Despite GOP outcry, Cassidy 'at peace' with impeachment vote

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, on the fourth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Trashed on social media and censured by Louisiana Republicans, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy described himself Wednesday as “at peace” with his vote to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial and dismissed the scorching GOP backlash he's received.

Louisiana's senior Republican senator said he does not believe the criticism represents the feelings of many of his party's voters. He said the censure he received from the leadership of the state Republican Party represented “a small group of people,” not the “broader Republican Party.”

“I am such at peace with that vote. I say that knowing that I’m getting criticized, but I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution,” Cassidy said in a conference call with reporters on a variety of topics.

Cassidy joined six other Senate Republicans in voting with Democrats on Feb. 13 to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in an impeachment trial that saw the former president acquitted. Louisiana's other U.S. senator, Republican John Kennedy, voted against conviction.

“I’ve received comments from folks who are Republican who object to the vote,” Cassidy said. “I’ve received a heck of a lot of folks who agree with me or, if they don’t agree with me, respect the kind of thought process that went into it.”

He added: “There’s a diversity of opinion among Louisiana Republicans, even if there is not among a very small group of people.”

Though the 57-43 Senate vote was short of the two-thirds majority needed to find Trump guilty, the seven GOP votes against Trump represented the largest number of lawmakers to ever vote to find a president of their own party guilty at impeachment proceedings.

Some Republicans who voted to acquit Trump said they did not believe the Democrats proved their case that the former president was directly responsible for inciting hundreds of people to storm the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. Other Republicans said they simply did not believe Congress had jurisdiction over a president no longer in office.

Cassidy has tried to change the conversation since the impeachment trial ended, sending out daily statements about a variety of subjects and talking about other issues, such as the confirmation hearings of President Joe Biden's cabinet appointments and recovery from the icy weather.

But Trump supporters don't want to move on, and they've been slamming Cassidy on conservative talk radio and websites. They've called for Republicans to ban Cassidy from their events, and several local Republican groups have joined the executive committee of the state GOP in condemning Cassidy's vote to convict Trump.

Cassidy, a doctor, overwhelmingly won reelection in November to a second term, with Trump's backing. Asked whether his vote to convict Trump could damage his chances of reelection in 2026, Cassidy replied: “It is six years off, but that's immaterial. I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution."

___

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte.

Recommended Stories

  • Liz Cheney says the GOP risks becoming known as 'the party of white supremacy'

    Rep. Liz Cheney said Republicans needed to "make clear we aren't the party of white supremacy" by standing against those who stormed the Capitol.

  • Poll: 60% of Republicans back Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package

    60% of Republicans surveyed in a new Morning Consult/Politico poll either strongly support or somewhat support President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Why it matters: The poll suggests GOP lawmakers' criticisms of the plan have failed to gain traction with their voters, as the massive proposal has gained bipartisan support amid enduringly high unemployment and economic pain.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: 52% of all voters surveyed in the poll strongly support Biden's plan, while an additional 24% said they somewhat support the package. Only 17% of polled voters said they opposed the plan. 15% of Republicans said they strongly oppose Biden's relief bill, with another 15% indicating they somewhat oppose the plan.42% of independents said they strongly support the package and 29% said they somewhat support it.Between the lines: The poll was cited by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on the Senate floor Wednesday and shared on Twitter by White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. Pointing to a separate Economist/YouGov poll that showed the bill is the most popular legislation or executive action since 2007, Klain tweeted, "The American Rescue Plan is popular because it's what this country needs: after a year of failure, a bold plan to crush the virus and help those hurting in this economy."Where it stands: The House will vote on the package on Friday. The Senate plans to follow with a party-line vote before unemployment benefits expire in March, the New York Times reports. Methodology: Poll conducted via online interviews from Feb. 19-22 among a national sample of 2,103 registered voters. Margin of error ± 2%.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • In Trump Farm Bailout, Top 1% Reaped Nearly One-Fourth of Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration’s farm bailouts steered an expanding share of subsidy payments to the nation’s biggest farms, according to an analysis by an environmental advocacy group that highlights issues of equity as the Biden administration designs potential new climate-related financial incentives for farmers.Just 1% of farm aid recipients collected 23% of subsidy payments in 2019, up from 17% in 2016, as former President Donald Trump’s trade bailout swelled payments to farmers. Their portion crept up to 24% in the first half of 2020, the most recent period covered in the data, as farm aid hit a record level with coronavirus relief payments, according to the Environmental Working Group analysis.That is the largest share of federal farm subsidies going to the top 1% -- the 7,873 subsidy recipients who got the highest payments -- since 2007, according to the analysis. The average payment for that group was $497,907.The findings follow criticism from Democrats that Trump’s farm bailouts were skewed toward large farms and academic studies concluding the trade aid payments were greater than farmers’ actual losses from Trump’s tariff conflict with China. A General Accountability Office report issued in September found the top 25 recipients of trade aid in 2019 received an average of $1.5 million per farm.“This certainly adds to the questions about the way that program was designed,” said Jonathan Coppess, a University of Illinois professor who ran the federal agency that administers farm subsidies during the Obama administration and wasn’t involved in the advocacy group’s analysis. “Why all of a sudden did you see this big a shift?”American farmers in 2020 had their most profitable year since 2013, largely because of federal aid, which accounted for 38% of their net income, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported earlier this month. Crop prices also rose late in the year as China stepped up agricultural imports.“The largest and wealthiest farms should not be getting most of the money, because they have large assets to fall back on in times of trouble,” said Anne Schechinger, a senior analyst with the group. “We’re at a time when so many Americans have lost their jobs, are struggling to put food on the table or keep their businesses open, it makes you wonder why so much money is going to farmers, especially the largest, wealthiest farmers.She said the shift in subsidy payments toward larger farms in 2019 likely was driven by Trump’s adoption of a more generous formula for computing trade losses that year and a decision to double the maximum trade aid benefit per person. Large operators sometimes increase their subsidy payments by including relatives, even ones who live in distant cities, as actively engaged in management of the farm, multiplying the benefits they are allowed.Trump administration officials defended the program against criticism that too much money went to large farms, arguing that they tend to be more productive and so suffer larger losses from trade-related commodity price drops.Carbon Bank?Schechinger said the Environmental Working Group, which advocates re-directing farm subsidies to smaller operators and conservation programs, released the findings in part to focus attention on inequities in aid distribution as the Biden administration considers financial incentives to encourage farmers to adopt climate-friendly practices.Administration officials have floated ideas including a carbon bank to finance payments to farmers who take steps to sequester additional carbon in soil and other measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Schechinger said her organization wants the USDA to avoid advantaging larger operations over smaller ones when it makes proposals. The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Tom Vilsack as Biden’s agriculture secretary. Vilsack also held that post during the Obama years.USDA spokesman Matt Herrick said the department under Biden is determined to avoid skewed distribution of farm aid.“Whether it is Covid-19 market disruptions, trade disputes or extreme weather, it’s the department’s responsibility to provide support to as many producers as possible without focusing on one group or geography at the expense of another,” Herrick said in an emailed response to the analysis. “We must create a more level playing field for small and medium producers and a more balanced, equitable economy for everyone working in food and agriculture.”The Environmental Working Group regularly obtains data on federal farm subsidy payments through the Freedom of Information Act. Its analysis covered total farm subsidy payments, which includes both one-time programs under Trump and continuing farm programs authorized by Congress.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Federal grand jury hearing evidence in death of George Floyd

    Several witnesses have been subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury considering charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is already facing state murder charges in the death of George Floyd, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The Justice Department’s federal civil rights investigation has been focused on Chauvin and some of the witnesses, including other officers who worked with Chauvin, according to the person, who could not publicly discuss the non-public proceedings and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. The New York Times first reported that a grand jury was hearing testimony against Chauvin.

  • South Korea hails arrival of virus vaccines as first step in 'return to normal'

    South Korea shipped its first doses of a coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, transferring AstraZeneca vaccines from a production facility in the country to a warehouse outside the capital of Seoul in preparation for this week's inoculation drive. Healthcare workers are scheduled to receive the first batch of AstraZeneca PLC's vaccine from Friday, as South Korea looks to protect 10 million high-risk people by July, on its way to reaching herd immunity by November. AstraZeneca shots enough for about 750,000 people will be distributed from a production facility of SK Chemicals Co Ltd unit SK bioscience to immunisation centres across the country starting on Wednesday.

  • North Carolina Republicans double down on attacking democracy

    The rest of us need to understand that, to look it in the face, combat it, not gloss it over.

  • She resigned after Atlanta police killed a Black man. Now, she's Louisville's police chief.

    One City Council member said Erika Shields stood out because she "understood the history of the racism that has been involved in certain aspects of policing."

  • Biden administration to deliver 25 million masks to health centers in communities hit hard by pandemic

    The White House on Wednesday announced it plans to deliver more free cloth masks to 1,300 community health centers as well as 60,000 food pantries and soup kitchens beginning next month.

  • How Fox News hosts started attacking COVID-19 vaccines after Biden took over the rollout from Trump

    Fox News' top hosts see eroding faith in the COVID-19 vaccines as a potent line of attack against the Biden administration and "liberal elites."

  • What a Mostly Democratic Congress Means for Your Bank Account

    The president (any president) can only accomplish so much without the support of Congress. Though President Joe Biden squarely won the election in November, his victory was somewhat limited in that a...

  • Bill Gates On Texas: We're Going To Have More Of These Crazy Weather Events

    Bill Gates comments on the causes of the energy crisis in Texas and argues that nuclear power should be a linchpin of the world's clean energy strategy. Bill's new book, "How To Avoid A Climate Disaster," is available now. #Colbert #ClimateChange #BillGates

  • Josh Hawley Has Some Thoughts About ‘Complicity’ in the Insurrection He Helped Incite

    Supporting Trump's election lie and cheering on the mob that stormed the Capitol should probably disqualify the Missouri Republican from participating in any reviews of what happened on January 6th

  • In backing South Carolina GOP chair, Trump remains active

    As political observers mull the future of the Republican Party following the presidency of Donald Trump, the former president is making it clear that he's going to continue to play an active part. Trump is endorsing South Carolina's GOP chairman Drew McKissick for a third term, wading not only into state-level politics but also playing a role in maintaining the local party framework in places that backed his presidency. “He asked if I had anybody running against me, and I said, ‘No, and I’m trying to keep it that way,'” McKissick told The Associated Press on Monday, describing his call with Trump more than a week ago.

  • Exclusive: Pro-Trump groups put a target on Big Tech

    A new pro-Trump think tank is leading a right-wing charge against Big Tech, urging Republican leaders to legislate to rein in the major platforms.What's happening: Republicans typically are skeptical of intervening in markets. But these groups are pressuring Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to drop that reluctance when it comes to Big Tech.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The Center for American Restoration, the new organization stood up by former Trump administration official Russ Vought, is leading a coalition of groups calling for a "proliferation of legislative activity" to reform Big Tech.They argue that the corporate power amassed by tech companies is a greater threat to free speech and democratic ideals than government overreach.The organizations signing on include Jim DeMint's Conservative Partnership Institute, Mike Davis' Internet Accountability Project, and L. Brent Bozell III's Media Research Center.The big picture: The fight between the pro-Trump and traditional free-market factions of the GOP over the right approach to Big Tech is yet another way the Republican policy agenda is splintering. What they're saying: "Conservatives have long been skeptical of government intervention in the free market, and such skepticism remains critical in the fights to come for our movement," the Center for American Restoration wrote in a Wednesday letter to congressional leaders. "But we cannot be blind to the reality that stares us in the face: concentrated corporate power of this nature is as much a threat to the spirit of our Constitution as abuses of its letter by the government itself."Context: Trump and his allies have long complained that tech platforms like Facebook and Twitter censor conservatives, and their anger only deepened with Trump's banishment from the social networks after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The companies argue they're enforcing rules to protect users from hate speech and misinformation. Of note: As Axios' Ashley Gold notes, some former Trump-era Justice Department officials also are helping push anti- Big Tech messages as part of their new gigs.Alexei Woltornist, who formerly led communications for the DOJ's antitrust division, and Jonathan Bronitsky, who served as former Attorney General William Barr's chief speechwriter, have launched a PR and strategic communications firm called Athos that is partly focusing on Big Tech. One recent project includes landing an anti-Big Tech Newsweek op-ed about building a "second internet."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Meghan And Harry Will Address ‘Tension’ With The Royals In ‘Candid’ Oprah Interview

    A source opened up about how tell-all Meghan and Harry's new interview will actually be.

  • Families wait for news after scores die in Ecuador prison riots

    Distraught family members wait for news outside a prison in Ecuador's western port city of Guayaquil, after at least 75 inmates died and several were injured in riots. Tuesday's violence is being blamed on gang rivalries at three jails in the country's overcrowded prison system.

  • Latrice Royale on Why She’s More Excited By Black Future Than Black History (Guest Column)

    We do not teach Black History as we should in schools. However, this entire country was built on the backs of Black slaves. The fact that so many people are unaware of that is astonishing to me. When you think about it, and get down to the root of it, we are still fighting for […]

  • Exclusive: Senators revive bill to combat Chinese censorship of U.S. companies

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators will revive legislation as soon as Wednesday to counter Chinese censorship in the United States, a new effort by Congress to hold Beijing accountable for its growing efforts to stifle criticism beyond its borders, Senator Jeff Merkley told Reuters. U.S. officials have complained that the Chinese government has increasingly sought to suppress opposition to its ruling Communist Party by coercing U.S. companies – from hotel chains and airlines to Hollywood film producers – to take pro-Beijing stances.

  • Interior nominee Deb Haaland looks to thread the needle on oil

    President Biden's pick for Interior secretary faces a balancing act as she defends limits on oil-and-gas development while responding to concerns that the initiatives — and her own policy views — threaten producing states.Driving the news: Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) appears this morning before the Senate energy committee vetting her nomination and faces critical questioning from GOP members.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"There’s no question that fossil energy does and will continue to play a major role in America for years to come," she states in her prepared remarks."I know how important oil and gas revenues are to fund critical services," she intends to tell the panel.But, but, but: "We must also recognize that the energy industry is innovating, and our climate challenge must be addressed," her remarks note.Haaland has called for much more aggressive steps on climate change and previously expressed opposition to fracking on public lands.Why it matters: The careful framing of her statement to senators reflects the delicate politics of Biden's oil-and-gas and climate policies — and the key role Interior plays in some of them.Biden has frozen new leasing on federal lands and waters — including Haaland's home state, which has lots of production from federal areas.What they're saying: Administration officials have pointed to companies' stockpiles of current leases.But the industry has bashed the policy on new leases and fears Interior is also making it harder to develop existing acreage, even as the agency has been emphasizing that permitting is proceeding."We...urge members of the Committee to seek assurances that Ms. Haaland will protect America’s ability to access our oil and natural gas resources," the American Exploration and Production Council, said in a statement.What we’re watching: Haaland could play a role in determining whether a contentious copper-nickel mine moves forward in northeastern Minnesota.Sign up for Axios Twin Cities and all our newsletters here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mitt Romney criticizes Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan as a 'clunker' with a 'troublesome' amount of aid to states

    Romney said a New York Times DealBook event that he finds the bill troubling "because there's a lot of stuff in there that's just simply wasteful."