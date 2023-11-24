Despite growth in online shopping, families still turn out for Black Friday in Rochester

Nov. 24—ROCHESTER — Shoppers continue to come out to malls on Black Friday despite the recent surge in online shopping.

Black Friday kicks off the beginning of holiday shopping for many Americans. Around 19% of annual retail sales occur between Black Friday and Christmas, according to the National Retail Federation.

However, the day is very different than it used to be. Many stores no longer open up on Thanksgiving Day and are waiting until Friday morning to open their doors. Online shopping has also skyrocketed in recent years.

Apache Mall General Manager Kim Bradley said Black Friday shopping in person is for those who enjoy carrying on family traditions while online shopping gives people the convenience of shopping from their couch.

"People that still want to experience the product and want to be able to take it home the same day they buy it," she said. "People don't want the hassle of sending returns back through the mail and there's more shipping fees than before. So it's just that urgency, having it the same day."

The family tradition is what draws a lot of people out to the mall for Black Friday.

"We still have people that come out whether it's a group of friends that come out because they've done this every year," said Bradley. "We have families that come out. We're just a gathering place and it's for the memories, whether they're actually coming to shop or get ideas."

Meaghan Hudalla, of Zumbrota, and her sister Danielle McKenzie, of Hayfield, have been shopping at the mall with their family for at least 15 years.

"Tradition, and I'd say the adrenaline rush," Hudalla said of what keeps them coming back year after year.

Jackie Porter, of Austin, also traveled over to the Apache Mall looking for some deals on Friday. Porter and her family go Black Friday shopping every year — except during the pandemic.

"I like getting the good deals," she said. "It's just a fun way to spend the day."

Prior to COVID-19, the mall would open on Thursday night, but this year the doors opened at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Bradley expected the flow of consumers to follow trends they've seen in recent years, she said in an interview with the Post Bulletin ahead of Black Friday. The mall has continued to be a busy spot for Black Friday and holiday shopping.

The pandemic hurt a lot of businesses nationwide. It encouraged online shopping due to shutdowns and strict guidelines. However, many malls have seen a rise in consumer activity since 2022.

According to research done by Coresight, 2022 was the first year to have more store openings than closings since 2016 and retail sales at malls grew more than 11% in 2022 to nearly $819 billion.

The Apache Mall is following that trend with 86 stores currently occupying spaces. There are also seasonal pop-up stores throughout the year that bring in a lot of business.

The mall does have some vacancies here and there, but Bradley thinks that isn't necessarily a bad thing.

"I think the mall speaks for itself because yes, we have very few vacancies," Bradley said. "We're constantly evaluating and working with retailers to provide the best offering for our consumers in our community and you actually want a little bit of vacancies. That gives us the opportunity to find new uses."

In addition to the seasonal pop-up shops, the mall does many events throughout the holiday season to bring in customers.

They bring in Santa for children and do Santa Cares, a collaboration with Autism Speaks for a sensory-friendly experience for those who like a less stimulating and more quiet atmosphere.

"We have different events throughout the holiday season and that's where we grow," said Bradley. "We kick off the season with Black Friday, and then the traffic just continues to build until Super Saturday, the Saturday before Christmas."

They have different musical groups come in to perform every year.

"For several years we have had the Caledonia Pipe Band come through the mall," said Bradley. "We've worked with the Southeastern Minnesota Youth Organization. In fact, they'll probably have one of their largest groups here and we're going to have them in part of that H&M space. Then the honors choir is going to return and also we are going to have the Austin High School choir this year."