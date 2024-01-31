Despite high interest rates, Mitchell's commercial real estate market holding steady

Jan. 30—MITCHELL — A for sale sits in front of a building in downtown Mitchell that housed a massage business for nearly a decade.

The building is one of the latest commercial properties in Mitchell to hit the market, adding to the growing number of commercial buildings for sale. Like many of the commercial properties for sale, there's no telling how long the 305 N. Lawler St. building will be on the market amid volatile interest rates that have impacted buying.

Despite high interest rates persisting over the past year that are now hovering between 6% to 8%, local estate agent Brian Eliason managed to sell $23 million worth of commercial real estate in the Mitchell area in 2023. If interest rates remain high, he's expecting a "slowdown" in commercial property sales in 2024.

"The market is definitely softer now than it was six months ago. The number of transactions has been a little bit down lately," said Eliason, who owns a real estate agency with business partner Russ Janklow. "If interest rates come down, then everything will pick up. I've heard quotes of 7.5% to 9% on interest rates for commercial properties, and that will put a damper on things."

The impact interest rates have on commercial real estate can be seen in Eliason's annual sales spanning from 2021 to 2023. In 2021 when interest rates were around 4%, Eliason sold $26 million in commercial real estate in the Mitchell area. When conventional interest rates for commercial real estate crept up in 2023 around 6%, it resulted in a $23 million sales year for Eliason.

As of now, Eliason has 24 commercial property listings in the Mitchell area, which includes a few pieces of land for development.

While Eliason is bracing for a slowdown throughout 2024, new developments and businesses being built in Mitchell has him bullish for the immediate future. From the $500 million soybean processing plant going up on the south edge of Mitchell to a pair of new businesses being built near Cabela's, Eliason said the handful of developments happening will help make commercial properties more marketable.

"There is still plenty of activity going on in Mitchell that has me optimistic about the future in commercial real estate. There are also millions of dollars in improvements to buildings on Main Street being made, which is great for the real estate market," Eliason said. "Things are still good here economically."

Over the past decade, the number of vacant buildings in downtown Mitchell has steadily increased. Of Eliason's 24 commercial real estate listings, seven are downtown buildings.

Costs of maintaining an aging building paired with online shopping making way for more home businesses are a few factors that have made buying and renting a building on Mitchell's Main Street less attractive. But that didn't stop Tara Volesky from buying a commercial building on Main Street, which she has turned into an income-generating property that's nearly full with tenants.

Volesky said being flexible and accommodating to tenants' needs has helped her keep the Fifth Avenue and Main Street building viable.

"I've invested in a lot of improvements inside and outside of the bundling, and that is the first step that I believe draws a tenant in. I have one tenant who just wanted a conference room but needed a wall knocked down to do it. I made that happen, and now they are happier renters," said Volesky, who purchased a downtown building located on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Main Street about a year ago.

Since acquiring the property, Volesky has welcomed two new tenants, including a real estate agency and a home health care company.

The type of improvements Volesky has made to her building is one example of many taking shape in downtown Mitchell that are making the corridor more attractive to buyers, Eliason said.

John Adamo, a California developer who purchased three of Main Street's largest buildings over the past few years, has also invested millions of dollars into the handful of properties he owns. Adamo's latest project at the former Crafty Fox building has turned the property into a mixture of apartments and a retail space on the main floor.

Eliason said the renovation projects Adamo is leading can produce a positive ripple effect in the surrounding real estate.

"All of these improvements stretching from The Depot past the Corn Palace will make buying a downtown property more attractive. The conditions of the surrounding area have a big impact on buying commercial property, and you can see that on Main Street," Eliason said.

For commercial property owners seeking to sell amid high interest rates, Eliason said there are financing methods that can help seal a deal. The seller agreeing to finance a buyer's loan is one mechanism that has helped keep interest rates lower in some of the deals Eliason has worked on.

"There is a deal I'm working on that has a rate of 9%. Another deal I just closed was at 6% interest rate because the seller financed it. Let's say, for example, those are transactions with a $2 million loan. If the rate is at 6% compared to 9%, that's a difference of $60,000 a year in interest," he said.

Oftentimes, a seller financing a buyer's loan will result in a greater purchase price of a commercial property, according to Eliason.

"A lot of buyers ask if seller financing is an option. If you can finance the new buyer, the buyer is willing to pay more if they are financing it through the owner rather than the bank because the interest rate will be lower than a bank," Eliason said.