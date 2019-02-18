Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Ramco Systems Limited (NSE:RAMCOSYS) Still Undervalued?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Ramco Systems Limited’s (NSE:RAMCOSYS) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Ramco Systems has a price to earnings ratio of 56.82, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 1.8%.

View our latest analysis for Ramco Systems

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Ramco Systems:

P/E of 56.82 = ₹221.1 ÷ ₹3.89 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Ramco Systems shrunk earnings per share by 21% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 36%. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 35% annually. This could justify a low P/E.

How Does Ramco Systems’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.6) for companies in the it industry is a lot lower than Ramco Systems’s P/E.

NSEI:RAMCOSYS PE PEG Gauge February 18th 19 More

Ramco Systems’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Ramco Systems’s P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Ramco Systems’s ₹1.0b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Ramco Systems’s P/E Ratio

Ramco Systems has a P/E of 56.8. That’s significantly higher than the average in the IN market, which is 15.2. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.