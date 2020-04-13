Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Want Want China Holdings Limited (HKG:151) Still Undervalued?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Want Want China Holdings Limited's (HKG:151) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Want Want China Holdings has a P/E ratio of 17.41, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$17.41 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate Want Want China Holdings's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Want Want China Holdings:

P/E of 17.41 = CN¥5.217 ÷ CN¥0.300 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely CNY and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price'.

How Does Want Want China Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Want Want China Holdings has a higher P/E than the average (11.9) P/E for companies in the food industry.

Want Want China Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's great to see that Want Want China Holdings grew EPS by 17% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 6.7%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Want Want China Holdings's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Want Want China Holdings's CN¥6.3b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Want Want China Holdings's P/E Ratio

Want Want China Holdings's P/E is 17.4 which is above average (9.5) in its market. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company