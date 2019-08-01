Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is BASF India Limited (NSE:BASF) Still Undervalued?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at BASF India Limited's (NSE:BASF) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, BASF India's P/E ratio is 54.18. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 1.8%.

How Do You Calculate BASF India's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for BASF India:

P/E of 54.18 = ₹1022.8 ÷ ₹18.88 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does BASF India's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that BASF India has a significantly higher P/E than the average (11.6) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.

NSEI:BASF Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 1st 2019

That means that the market expects BASF India will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

BASF India saw earnings per share decrease by 67% last year. And EPS is down 8.6% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does BASF India's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 19% of BASF India's market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On BASF India's P/E Ratio

BASF India's P/E is 54.2 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it's safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.