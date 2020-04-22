Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Huajin International Holdings Limited (HKG:2738) Still Undervalued?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Huajin International Holdings Limited's (HKG:2738) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Huajin International Holdings has a P/E ratio of 59.28, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$59.28 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Huajin International Holdings:

P/E of 59.28 = CN¥1.816 ÷ CN¥0.031 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely CNY and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each CN¥1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Huajin International Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Huajin International Holdings has a significantly higher P/E than the average (9.7) P/E for companies in the metals and mining industry.

Huajin International Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

In the last year, Huajin International Holdings grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 187% gain was both fast and well deserved. Regrettably, the longer term performance is poor, with EPS down 19% per year over 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Huajin International Holdings's Balance Sheet

Huajin International Holdings's net debt is 69% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Huajin International Holdings's P/E Ratio

Huajin International Holdings's P/E is 59.3 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. While its debt levels are rather high, at least its EPS is growing quickly. So despite the debt it is, perhaps, not unreasonable to see a high P/E ratio.