Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is PetroChina Company Limited (HKG:857) Still Undervalued?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at PetroChina Company Limited’s (HKG:857) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. PetroChina has a price to earnings ratio of 14.7, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.8%.

How Do You Calculate PetroChina’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for PetroChina:

P/E of 14.7 = CN¥4.3 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.29 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Notably, PetroChina grew EPS by a whopping 137% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 17%. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio. But earnings per share are down 41% per year over the last five years.

How Does PetroChina’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (11) for companies in the oil and gas industry is lower than PetroChina’s P/E.

That means that the market expects PetroChina will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting PetroChina’s P/E?

PetroChina’s net debt is 21% of its market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On PetroChina’s P/E Ratio

PetroChina trades on a P/E ratio of 14.7, which is above the HK market average of 10.3. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and it is growing earnings per share. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.