Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (HKG:2382) Still Undervalued?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited’s (HKG:2382) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s P/E ratio is 28.22. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying HK$28.22 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sunny Optical Technology (Group):

P/E of 28.22 = CN¥75.4 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥2.67 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Notably, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) grew EPS by a whopping 47% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 43% per year over the last five years. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has a much higher P/E than the average company (9) in the electronic industry.

SEHK:2382 PE PEG Gauge February 20th 19 More

Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Sunny Optical Technology (Group) holds net cash of CN¥103m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s P/E Ratio