Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Ziyuanyuan Holdings Group Limited (HKG:8223) Still Undervalued?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Ziyuanyuan Holdings Group Limited’s (HKG:8223) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Ziyuanyuan Holdings Group’s P/E ratio is 17.3. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying HK$17.3 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

Check out our latest analysis for Ziyuanyuan Holdings Group

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Ziyuanyuan Holdings Group:

P/E of 17.3 = CN¥0.71 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.041 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s nice to see that Ziyuanyuan Holdings Group grew EPS by a stonking 44% in the last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 43% per year over the last three years. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Ziyuanyuan Holdings Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.5) for companies in the diversified financial industry is lower than Ziyuanyuan Holdings Group’s P/E.

SEHK:8223 PE PEG Gauge January 3rd 19 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Ziyuanyuan Holdings Group shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Ziyuanyuan Holdings Group’s P/E?

Net debt totals just 8.1% of Ziyuanyuan Holdings Group’s market cap. So it doesn’t have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Ziyuanyuan Holdings Group’s P/E Ratio

Ziyuanyuan Holdings Group trades on a P/E ratio of 17.3, which is above the HK market average of 10.4. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is impressive. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.