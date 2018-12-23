Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Quess Corp Limited (NSE:QUESS) Still Undervalued?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Quess Corp Limited’s (NSE:QUESS) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Quess has a P/E ratio of 37.31, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹37.31 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate Quess’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Quess:

P/E of 37.31 = ₹652.25 ÷ ₹17.48 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Quess’s earnings per share fell by 3.7% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 33%.

How Does Quess’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (13.2) for companies in the professional services industry is lower than Quess’s P/E.

NSEI:QUESS PE PEG Gauge December 23rd 18 More

Quess’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Quess’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Quess holds net cash of ₹542m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Quess’s P/E Ratio

Quess trades on a P/E ratio of 37.3, which is above the IN market average of 17.1. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.