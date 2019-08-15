Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Yau Lee Holdings Limited (HKG:406) Still Undervalued?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Yau Lee Holdings Limited's (HKG:406), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Yau Lee Holdings has a price to earnings ratio of 18.93, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.3%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Yau Lee Holdings:

P/E of 18.93 = HK$1.3 ÷ HK$0.069 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Yau Lee Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Yau Lee Holdings has a higher P/E than the average (10.3) P/E for companies in the construction industry.

That means that the market expects Yau Lee Holdings will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Yau Lee Holdings's earnings per share fell by 43% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 4.9% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Yau Lee Holdings's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Yau Lee Holdings has net debt worth a very significant 254% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Yau Lee Holdings's P/E Ratio

Yau Lee Holdings has a P/E of 18.9. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 9.8. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, shareholders are betting on an improvement in earnings from the company.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.