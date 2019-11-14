Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Launch Tech Company Limited (HKG:2488) Still Undervalued?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Launch Tech Company Limited's (HKG:2488) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Launch Tech has a price to earnings ratio of 22.08, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.5%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Launch Tech:

P/E of 22.08 = HK$3.86 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ HK$0.17 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

How Does Launch Tech's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Launch Tech has a higher P/E than the average (9.6) P/E for companies in the auto components industry.

SEHK:2488 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 14th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Launch Tech will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Launch Tech's 107% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 46% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Launch Tech's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Launch Tech's CN¥46m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Launch Tech's P/E Ratio

Launch Tech has a P/E of 22.1. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 10.4. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings).

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.