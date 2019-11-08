Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Art Nirman Limited (NSE:ARTNIRMAN) Still Undervalued?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Art Nirman Limited's (NSE:ARTNIRMAN) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Art Nirman has a price to earnings ratio of 20.47, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹20.47 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

See our latest analysis for Art Nirman

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Art Nirman:

P/E of 20.47 = ₹26.25 ÷ ₹1.28 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Does Art Nirman Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Art Nirman has a higher P/E than the average (13.3) P/E for companies in the real estate industry.

NSEI:ARTNIRMAN Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 8th 2019 More

Art Nirman's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Art Nirman shrunk earnings per share by 13% over the last year. And EPS is down 56% a year, over the last 3 years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Art Nirman's P/E?

Art Nirman has net debt worth 73% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Art Nirman's P/E Ratio

Art Nirman trades on a P/E ratio of 20.5, which is above its market average of 13.3. With meaningful debt and a lack of recent earnings growth, the market has high expectations that the business will earn more in the future.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.