Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is CARE Ratings Limited (NSE:CARERATING) Still Undervalued?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how CARE Ratings Limited’s (NSE:CARERATING) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. CARE Ratings has a price to earnings ratio of 19.6, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹19.6 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate CARE Ratings’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for CARE Ratings:

P/E of 19.6 = ₹989.1 ÷ ₹50.46 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

CARE Ratings saw earnings per share decrease by 3.7% last year. But EPS is up 3.8% over the last 5 years.

How Does CARE Ratings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that CARE Ratings has a higher P/E than the average (16.1) P/E for companies in the capital markets industry.

That means that the market expects CARE Ratings will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does CARE Ratings’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with CARE Ratings’s ₹2.0b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On CARE Ratings’s P/E Ratio

CARE Ratings’s P/E is 19.6 which is above average (16.5) in the IN market. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.