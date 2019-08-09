Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Blue Dart Express Limited (NSE:BLUEDART) Still Undervalued?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Blue Dart Express Limited's (NSE:BLUEDART) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Blue Dart Express's P/E ratio is 75.41. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 1.3%.

How Do I Calculate Blue Dart Express's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Blue Dart Express:

P/E of 75.41 = ₹2312.05 ÷ ₹30.66 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Blue Dart Express Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Blue Dart Express has a significantly higher P/E than the average (20.9) P/E for companies in the logistics industry.

That means that the market expects Blue Dart Express will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Blue Dart Express's earnings per share fell by 44% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 9.9% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Blue Dart Express's Balance Sheet

Blue Dart Express has net debt worth just 5.1% of its market capitalization. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Blue Dart Express's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 75.4, Blue Dart Express is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.