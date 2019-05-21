Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is SG Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8442) Still Undervalued?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at SG Group Holdings Limited's (HKG:8442) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is SG Group Holdings's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 16.32. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$16.32 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for SG Group Holdings:

P/E of 16.32 = HK$6.35 ÷ HK$0.39 (Based on the year to January 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

SG Group Holdings's earnings per share fell by 35% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 4.3%. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 19% per year over the last three years. This could justify a low P/E.

How Does SG Group Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that SG Group Holdings has a higher P/E than the average (10) P/E for companies in the luxury industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that SG Group Holdings shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does SG Group Holdings's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

SG Group Holdings has net cash of HK$47m. This is fairly high at 23% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On SG Group Holdings's P/E Ratio

SG Group Holdings's P/E is 16.3 which is above average (11.1) in the HK market. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!