Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is iDreamSky Technology Holdings Limited (HKG:1119) Still Undervalued?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at iDreamSky Technology Holdings Limited's (HKG:1119) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is iDreamSky Technology Holdings's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 17.79. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.6%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for iDreamSky Technology Holdings:

P/E of 17.79 = CN¥4.13 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.23 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does iDreamSky Technology Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that iDreamSky Technology Holdings has a higher P/E than the average (11) P/E for companies in the entertainment industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that iDreamSky Technology Holdings shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

In the last year, iDreamSky Technology Holdings grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 56% gain was both fast and well deserved. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 25% per year. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does iDreamSky Technology Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

iDreamSky Technology Holdings has net cash of CN¥74m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On iDreamSky Technology Holdings's P/E Ratio

iDreamSky Technology Holdings's P/E is 17.8 which is above average (10.7) in its market. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings).