Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is China Infrastructure & Logistics Group Ltd. (HKG:1719) Still Undervalued?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how China Infrastructure & Logistics Group Ltd.’s (HKG:1719) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, China Infrastructure & Logistics Group’s P/E ratio is 28.59. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 3.5%.
See our latest analysis for China Infrastructure & Logistics Group
Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.
How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?
The formula for P/E is:
Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)
Or for China Infrastructure & Logistics Group:
P/E of 28.59 = HK$1.1 ÷ HK$0.038 (Based on the year to June 2018.)
Is A High P/E Ratio Good?
A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.
China Infrastructure & Logistics Group saw earnings per share decrease by 13% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 33% per year over the last five years.
How Does China Infrastructure & Logistics Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, China Infrastructure & Logistics Group has a much higher P/E than the average company (8.8) in the infrastructure industry.
China Infrastructure & Logistics Group’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.
A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank
It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.
Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.
China Infrastructure & Logistics Group’s Balance Sheet
Net debt totals 29% of China Infrastructure & Logistics Group’s market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.
The Bottom Line On China Infrastructure & Logistics Group’s P/E Ratio
China Infrastructure & Logistics Group’s P/E is 28.6 which is above average (10.3) in the HK market. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it’s fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.
Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.
Of course you might be able to find a better stock than China Infrastructure & Logistics Group. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.
To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.