Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Equinor ASA (OB:EQNR) Still Undervalued?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Equinor ASA's (OB:EQNR) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Equinor has a P/E ratio of 6.83, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 15%.

How Do I Calculate Equinor's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Equinor:

P/E of 6.83 = $16.85 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $2.47 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each NOK1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Equinor's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (6.8) for companies in the oil and gas industry is roughly the same as Equinor's P/E.

OB:EQNR Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 9th 2019 More

Equinor's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Equinor actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Equinor's 78% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 5.7% a year, over 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Equinor's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 18% of Equinor's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Equinor's P/E Ratio

Equinor's P/E is 6.8 which is below average (12.5) in the NO market. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.'