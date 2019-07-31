Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) Still Undervalued?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to BBA Aviation plc's (LON:BBA), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, BBA Aviation's P/E ratio is 34.15. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 2.9%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for BBA Aviation:

P/E of 34.15 = $3.92 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.11 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does BBA Aviation's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that BBA Aviation has a higher P/E than the average (31.6) P/E for companies in the infrastructure industry.

LSE:BBA Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 31st 2019

That means that the market expects BBA Aviation will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

BBA Aviation's earnings per share were pretty steady over the last year. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 5.8%. And EPS is down 17% a year, over the last 5 years. So it would be surprising to see a high P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does BBA Aviation's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

BBA Aviation has net debt equal to 33% of its market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On BBA Aviation's P/E Ratio

BBA Aviation's P/E is 34.1 which is above average (16.3) in its market. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.