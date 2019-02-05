Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Sino Land Company Limited (HKG:83) Still Undervalued?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Sino Land Company Limited’s (HKG:83) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Sino Land’s P/E ratio is 6.4. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying HK$6.4 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate Sino Land’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sino Land:

P/E of 6.4 = HK$13.94 ÷ HK$2.18 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It’s nice to see that Sino Land grew EPS by a stonking 83% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 3.2% per year over the last five years. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does Sino Land’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (5.6) for companies in the real estate industry is lower than Sino Land’s P/E.

Sino Land’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Sino Land’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Sino Land’s HK$20b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Sino Land’s P/E Ratio

Sino Land trades on a P/E ratio of 6.4, which is below the HK market average of 10.4. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don’t believe the strong growth will continue.