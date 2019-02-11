Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Fagron NV (EBR:FAGR) Still Undervalued?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Fagron NV’s (EBR:FAGR) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Fagron has a P/E ratio of 29.06, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.4%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Fagron:

P/E of 29.06 = €17.36 ÷ €0.60 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Fagron shrunk earnings per share by 8.1% last year. But EPS is up 127% over the last 3 years. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 23% annually. So you wouldn’t expect a very high P/E.

How Does Fagron’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (18) for companies in the healthcare industry is lower than Fagron’s P/E.

That means that the market expects Fagron will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Fagron’s Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 20% of Fagron’s market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On Fagron’s P/E Ratio

Fagron has a P/E of 29.1. That’s higher than the average in the BE market, which is 14.4. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.