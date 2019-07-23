Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is ABO-Group Environment NV (EBR:ABO) Still Undervalued?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to ABO-Group Environment NV's (EBR:ABO), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, ABO-Group Environment has a P/E ratio of 42.66. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 2.3%.

See our latest analysis for ABO-Group Environment

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for ABO-Group Environment:

P/E of 42.66 = €2.2 ÷ €0.052 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does ABO-Group Environment's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, ABO-Group Environment has a higher P/E than the average company (16.6) in the commercial services industry.

ENXTBR:ABO Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 23rd 2019 More

That means that the market expects ABO-Group Environment will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

ABO-Group Environment's earnings per share fell by 41% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 8.0%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does ABO-Group Environment's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

ABO-Group Environment's net debt equates to 37% of its market capitalization. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On ABO-Group Environment's P/E Ratio

ABO-Group Environment has a P/E of 42.7. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 15.1. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it's safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.